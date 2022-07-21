ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada Humane Society offering free pet adoption day

By Fox 11 Digital Staff
FOX Reno
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Humane Society is partnering with the...

foxreno.com

Comments / 1

2news.com

Free Vaccine Clinic and Thai Food Fair

The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) held its first free vaccine clinic on Saturday, July 24, 2022. The community was invited to receive free COVID-19 immunizations and enjoyed a Thai food fair at the Wat Buddhapradeep Thai Temple of Reno. Pfizer-BioNTec and Moderna vaccines were offered for first, second and...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Northern Nevada's Pride Festival Kicks Off with a Parade

Community members gathered in Downtown Reno Saturday morning for the 2022 Northern Nevada Pride Festival and CommUNITY Pride Parade. The festival benefits the nonprofit Our Center, which is the only LGBTQ community center in Northern Nevada. It kicked off with a parade at 10 a.m. followed by a festival until...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Carson Valley Youth Day draws record numbers

A record 317 children filled the P&K Ranch on Saturday for Carson Valley Youth Day. “I love seeing all the smiling faces on the kids and seeing the interactions between the kids and the parents here,” said Youth Day Director Steve Biddle. “They are outdoors here.”. More than...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Free guided tour of historic Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Carson City visitors can take a guided tour of the 2.5-mile Kit Carson Trail using an enhanced mobile website and a downloadable map. The tour weaves through Carson City’s west side, showing 1800s-era Victorian-style homes, museums and churches. Landmarks are identified by carriage stone markers.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County Health District is changing its name

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Health District is changing its name to Northern Nevada Public Health, Serving Reno, Sparks, and Washoe County. The Washoe County Commission and the Reno and Sparks city councils approved the name change during a concurrent meeting on Friday. It won’t become official until 2023.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Northern Nevada Pride Returns to Downtown Reno on Saturday

Nationally, Pride Month is celebrated in June... but in Reno, the celebration is in July, as part of Artown. Northern Nevada Pride 2022 is happening this Saturday, July 23 in Downtown Reno. It's something organizers say gets bigger every year. "Every single year," said Marketing Director YeVonne Allen. "Even last...
RENO, NV
#Pet Adoption#Nevada Humane Society
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Carson City woman wins Tahoe Rim Trail 55k run

Andrea Bayer of Carson City was the fastest woman in the 55-kilometer distance of the Tahoe Rim Trail Endurance Runs held July 16-17, according to a news release. Carson City hosted the 21st Tahoe Rim Trail Endurance Runs. More than 500 racers from all over the world competed in the 100-mile, 50-mile and 55-kilometer distances, according to the release. Racers came from as far away as Japan.
CARSON CITY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Happy birthday Thunderbird: Popular Tahoe yacht turns 82

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — George Whittell’s former yacht, Thunderbird, celebrated 82 years on the water on Thursday, July 14. It’s home is a boat house carved into the shore of Lake Tahoe near Incline Village. The Thunderbird Lodge, Whittell’s historic 6.51-acre estate, boasts spectacular views, art, Tahoe...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
2news.com

Wrapping up Night in the Country

Night in the Country has come up on it's last day of the festival for 2022, giving back each year right into the local Yerington community. Travis Crowder, the CEO of Boys And Girls Club of Mason Valley explains "The Night In The Country Festival is a tremendous foundation for our Boys and Girls Club, it really does allow us to continue serving the kids and the families that need us the most while showing people a good time for their dollar."
YERINGTON, NV
FOX Reno

Safe Embrace shelter ordered to shut down by August 15

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The services provided by Washoe County's largest safe house for victims of domestic violence are now coming to a halt. In his latest opinion, District Court Judge David Hardy refused to suspend the cease and desist order of the non-profit's business license. The judge is ordering Safe Embrace to close its safe house by August 15.
SPARKS, NV
KCRA.com

Oak Fire spreads smoke north into the Tahoe area

A growing wildfire burning in Mariposa County near Yosemite National Park is now pushing smoke north across California. The Oak Fire has burned at least 14,281 acres since it started on Friday afternoon near the community of Midpines, which is about 75 miles east of Modesto. The wildfire is driving...
MODESTO, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Safe Embrace loses latest bid to keep its shelter open

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A shelter for victims of domestic and sexual abuse must close its facility by Aug. 15 after a Washoe District Court judge refused to suspend his revocation of its business license. Safe Embrace is the largest shelter for domestic violence victims sin Northern Nevada. The city of...
SPARKS, NV
Nevada Appeal

First Tee Northern Nevada acquires Wildcreek Golf Course

The Washoe County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to transfer ownership of Wildcreek Golf Course to the First Tee Northern Nevada earlier this month. First Tee will be required to operate the golf course, on Sullivan Lane in Sparks, for charitable or civic purposes for the community. If the property ceases being used as agreed upon it will revert automatically to Washoe County.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
SFGate

Lake Tahoe town is seeing new development — and locals are pleased

Change is coming to a small Lake Tahoe town, and this time, residents are cautiously optimistic. Located on the lake’s northwestern shore, Tahoe City is a one-stoplight kind of town — and proud of it. It has a small-town feel, with locally owned businesses, a tiny elementary school on the hill and a main street that looks the same as it did 20 years ago, even as the world beyond its limits has changed.
TAHOE CITY, CA
2news.com

TSA Hiring At The Reno-Tahoe International Airport

The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is in need of new TSA security screening officers. As an added incentive, TSA is offering newly-hired TSOs $1,000 upon starting with the agency.

