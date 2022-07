Nicolas Hernandez, 77, Milford, died peacefully in his sleep at 6:57 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at home with his family. He was known to many as Nick, Nico to his wife and family and of course, Pop and Papi to his children and grandchildren. His body never recovered from his six-month COVID battle in 2021, and his soul is finally set free to be whole again with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

MILFORD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO