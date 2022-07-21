ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro County, SC

Lt. Paul McDole, K-9 partner Parker, locate missing man in Marlboro County

By Daily Journal Staff
 3 days ago
The Richmond County Sheriffs Office K-9 Unit ground search, aerial searching by SLED, tactical ground searches by Marlboro County Fire, Wallace Fire Department and Bennettsville Police Department and waterway searches and canvassing by South Carolina Department of Natural Resources all played vital roles in locating Travis Moses.

ROCKINGHAM — Lt. Paul McDole and his bloodhound partner “Parker” located a missing man in Marlboro County on Wednesday.

The search for Travis Moses included 30 members from nine different law enforcement and fire agencies.

“Mr. Moses was located within 10 minutes of the organized arm-in-arm style search,” states a Facebook post from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. “We are truly grateful for all of the agencies that supported us today and also for all who took the time to share the information and helped save a life. We wish Mr. Moses and his family a restful night and are grateful for the outcome of this event.”

The missing individual was found in a wooded area area disoriented, but otherwise unharmed.

A Facebook post by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office recognized Lt. McDole, including the hashtag “happy ending.”

