When the pandemic hit, Dashawn Carter struggled to get his medication for mental health issues as he was awaiting trial on Rikers Island. “During corona it’s hard to get my medication regularly,” he said during a desperate cold call to a THE CITY reporter in April 2020. “We are on lockdown right now. We can’t really go nowhere. Period. They bring our food to the dorm.”

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO