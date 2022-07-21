ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashwaubenon, WI

Storm Watch: Saturday storms could impact big weekend events

By FOX 11 Meteorologists
Fox11online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- We're on Storm Watch. Strong and severe storms are possible along an approaching cold front late Saturday afternoon and early Saturday night. The Storm Prediction Center currently has our area under a "slight" and "enhanced" risk of severe weather, which is a level 2 and...

fox11online.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtmj.com

Overnight storms prompt outages, flash flood warnings

Strong storms and heavy rain saturated portions of southeast Wisconsin last Saturday and early Sunday. The storms prompted a Flash Flood Warning for Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, and Waukesha Counties and a Tornado Warning for Dodge County. Storm Team 4 meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn provided an update on the rain totals when...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Storms dampen a busy evening in Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- It's a busy weekend in Northeast Wisconsin. From the soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City, to county fairs, and Pulaski Polka Days. But, strong storms are moving through the area, impacting those events. Thunderstorms develop to our west early in the afternoon, and right now...
PULASKI, WI
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Mild temps, low humidity make for perfect summer Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday's shaping up to be a perfect summer day.The Twin Cities should see a high of 80 degrees, with dew points in the comfortable range. In fact, our recent humidity should disappear for the next couple of days. Up north, highs will be closer to 70. Expect sunshine across the state.Monday will feel very similar in the Twin Cities, but northern Minnesota will climb closer to 80. These milder temperatures will continue throughout the week.There is a chance of storms beginning Tuesday afternoon, but at this point, there's no indication of severe weather. We'll resume our dry pattern after that.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
b93radio.com

Weather Deja Vu? Forecasters Call Saturday Scenario “Troubling”

National Weather Service forecasters late Saturday morning called the evidence for severe weather in the late afternoon and evening hours for eastern and southeastern Wisconsin “troubling”, with increasing confidence that a significant severe weather event will occur. The similarities to the June 15th event in Sheboygan that downed hundreds of trees, damaging homes, vehicles and sidewalks in the process, were abundant.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Ashwaubenon, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
cwbradio.com

Storms Hits Southern & Eastern Wisconsin

The local area was spared from the brunt of severe weather Saturday. The southern and eastern parts of the state were not so fortunate. In LaCrosse there was street flooding and trees down after over 3 inches of rain fell and 60 mph winds swept through. In Oshkosh a small...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Flash Flood, Tornado, Thunderstorm Warnings hit SE Wisconsin

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for multiple counties late Saturday night. The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Dodge County. The warning expired at 11pm. The warning was issued following severe weather throughout the evening. Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued. Click here for the list. The storms have already knocked out power to more than ten-thousand utility customers. Click here for the We Energies outage map and here for Alliant Energy outage map.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Pulaski Polka Days prepped for severe weather

PULASKI (WLUK) -- For Randy Leder, he's worried less about potential storms and more about the heat. "I've been coming for about 15 years now," he said. His swimming pool makes an appearance every year the Leders head from southern Wisconsin to Pulaski Polka Days. This year though, storms could...
PULASKI, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Severe Weather#Fox 11 News
KAAL-TV

Southeastern Minnesota hit with severe storms

(ABC 6 News) - Saturday afternoon southeastern Minnesota was hit with severe thunderstorms that brought damaging winds and lots and lots of rain. In Rochester, the heavy rain made lowered visibility behind the wheel. The wind made the rain sift across the roadways, and were so strong it knocked over trees in peoples yards and onto the roads.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS 58

Early Evening Update: Severe line of storms barreling down on southeast WI

A line of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings is in place for Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Jefferson, and northern Waukesha counties until 7:45pm. The line is now moving east to southeast at 45 mph. Wind damage has been reported in Fond du lac and Beaver Dam. Potential for 60-70 mph gusts exists within this line.
WISCONSIN STATE
Flying Magazine

Storms Blow Through Oshkosh on Eve of EAA AirVenture

Wittman Regional Airport, site of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, suffered damage on Saturday after a thunderstorm front came through the Oshkosh area. The front was part of a line of storms across Wisconsin. There are no reports of injuries. Several people sheltered at the EAA Aviation Museum during the storm; otherwise, people sheltered in place as they saw fit.
OSHKOSH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
nbc15.com

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - SATURDAY

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Showers and thunderstorms over the Plains will bring a few higher-level clouds to the region early today. Highs are expected to climb into the middle to upper 80s. SW winds will be breezy at times - ushering in the warm temperatures. Showers and storms are likely...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Saturday evening storms knock out power across Southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of people are waking up in the dark on Sunday morning after severe thunderstorms swept through the area Saturday night. As of 8:00 a.m., an estimated 1,300 Alliant Energy customers in Dane County are without power according to the utility company’s outage map. The company also reported an estimated 75 customers remain in the dark in Green County and another 111 in Rock County.
MADISON, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calumet, Outagamie by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 17:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms have produced widespread wind damage across Winnebago County. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! If on or near Lake Winnebago, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Calumet; Outagamie The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Calumet County in east central Wisconsin Outagamie County in northeastern Wisconsin * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 549 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles southeast of New London to near Menasha to near Northern Lake Winnebago to near Oshkosh to near Central Lake Winnebago, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Menasha around 555 PM CDT. Appleton, Kimberly, Darboy and Northern Lake Winnebago around 600 PM CDT. Kaukauna, Little Chute, Chilton and High Cliff State Park around 605 PM CDT. Brillion around 615 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Killsnake Wildlife Area, Mackville, Jericho, Freedom, Charlesburg, Brothertown, Medina, Twelve Corners, Five Corners and St John. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
WLNS

Late night storm causes power outages

Storms that blew through Michigan on Saturday night left hundreds of people across mid-Michigan in the dark. The Lansing Board of Water and Light reported 8 outages affecting 1,371 customers around midnight – including almost 900 customers in an area that included the northeast side of the city. The...
LANSING, MI
WGN News

Tornado touches down in Naperville, another spotted in Joliet: NWS

JOLIET, Ill. — A tornado touched down in Naperville and another was located over Joliet Saturday morning as severe storms moved throughout the Chicago area. Later Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed both tornados. A Tornado Warning was in effect until 6:30 a.m. and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues to be in effect until 10:15 […]
JOLIET, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy