Musk Draws Shock and Sympathy on Reddit After Tesla Sold Bitcoins

By Luc Olinga
 5 days ago

It's an understatement to say that Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report July 20 announcement that the company had sold off most of its bitcoin caused a shock in the crypto industry.

The Austin manufacturer of premium electric vehicles and its charismatic chief executive, Elon Musk, gave cryptocurrencies, and in particular bitcoin, true credibility on Feb. 1, 2021. That's when they invested $1.5 billion in the king of digital currencies.

How then to interpret the sale of all these bitcoins, especially when Tesla now holds only a tiny bit of bitcoin, valued at $218 million?

On the Reddit social network, land of many Gen Z and millennial traders, the news came as a thunderclap. Musk has a legion of fans there, and cryptocurrencies are one of the favorite asset classes, along with the meme stocks like GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corporation Report and AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Class A Report).

'One of Us'

"Elon better delete that tweet he made last year about Tesla having 'diamonds hands'," one user posted.

What this user is saying is that if Tesla had a nose for good investments, the EV maker never would have invested in an asset whose value has plunged more than 67% from its high. That was $69,044.77, reached on Nov, 10, according to data firm CoinGecko.

Bitcoin is currently trading around $22,612. Last month the cryptocurrency fell to around $18,000 due to uncertainties in the economy and a liquidity crisis affecting crypto lenders like Voyager Digital, Celsius Network, BlockFi, Babel Finance and others.

"Elon said he wanted to prove a point (that bitcoin is a liquid asset)," another user commented.

"It's almost as if the echo chamber of crypto bros are a self-fulfilling prophecy," added another Reddit user.

"He lost interest I'm guessing," said one user. "Probably too busy thinking about tunnels on Mars or something equally ridiculous."

Tesla is the world's sixth most valuable company and is led by the richest and one of the most innovative people in the world. The thought that the company had perhaps also broken its teeth on bitcoin seemed to bring comfort to some young traders who lost their savings in the cryptocurrency-market crash. The market has lost $2 trillion since November.

"Now I can say I'm trading crypto just like the richest man on planet. Buy high sell low. I'm a little bit of a genius myself thank you," wrote one user.

"He's one of us!!!" another one agreed, referring to Musk.

"Buy high sell low," one user said.

"One of us! One of us! One of us!," another user repeated.

Will Tesla Buy Back Bitcoin?

"Elon is a confirmed shitposter. I can see him FOMOing and buying high/selling low like the pros do here," a user said. The writer used the slang word FOMO, which stands for "fear of missing out," that nagging feeling you have when you're convinced that others are having better experiences than you.

These various posts clearly show the dynamics that prevailed on the cryptocurrency market in the second half of 2021. Many retail investors, attracted by the crypto craze, bought coins while prices were soaring and found themselves liquidating them this year and losing big as prices collapsed.

At the beginning of the second quarter, Tesla still held about 42,000 bitcoins in its balance sheet at a value of $1.26 billion, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

If the group therefore sold 75% and collected $936 million as it said on July 20, the company appears to have lost $106 million overall, because it said it still has bitcoin valued at $218 million.

"Let's wait and see if they rebuy after the Fed meeting," one Reddit user commented.

"Maybe they'll go for something different this time," another user posted.

"It should be mentioned that the reason we sold a bunch of our current [bitcoin] holdings was that we were uncertain as to when the covid lockdowns in China would alleviate," Musk told analysts in the second quarter earnings' call.

"So it was important for us to maximize our cash position given the uncertainty of the covid lockdown in China.

"We are certainly open to increasing coin holdings in future, so this should not be taken as some verdict on bitcoin," the billionaire added.

Elon Musk Resurrects a Humiliating Episode for Disney

Elon Musk likes to shine the light on the practices he abhors in other multinationals. One of the favorite targets is The Walt Disney Company (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report. In May, the billionaire had already intervened in the debate on the limitation of the duration of exclusivity attached to an original work.
Crypto: Customers of Bankrupt Lender May Get their Money Back Soon

This is an unusual offer. But it's a proposal that is likely to give some heartfelt comfort to clients of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital. The latter had indeed lost hope of being able to recover their assets/funds after the crypto lender, victim of the default of hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, or 3AC, on a loan, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy at the beginning of the month.
Billionaire Mark Cuban Says He Suffered Losses

Mark Cuban is one of the most famous and influential billionaire entrepreneurs. On the hit TV show "Shark Tank" on ABC, many entrepreneurs and startups hope and dream that he will be attracted to their idea and invest in their project. His success and his nose for businesses with great...
These Items Grow More Expensive When Fed Lifts Rates Sharply

Anyone who’s ever worked with a personal trainer knows the term “short-term pain for long-term gain.”. So it goes in economic circles this week, as the U.S. Federal Reserve is set to boost its benchmark federal funds interest rate by 0.75 percentage point. Such a move would boost...
Musk Says One Thing Is Central to the Future of the Car

The connected car, the electric car, the autonomous car: The future of the automobile has often been publicly debated in these terms for several years now. Automakers have used this trio of concepts to describe the colossal investment challenges of the next decade. Elon Musk, who disrupted the automotive industry...
Coinbase Faces Huge Challenge -- Which May Affect All of Crypto

In the middle of a crypto industry trying to take a breather after months of falling digital-currency prices, a bomb may be primed to explode. The market has lost more than $2 trillion due to a market-shaking combination of recession fears, which have prompted investors to liquidate their positions in all risky asset classes, and scandals affecting crypto lenders.
General Electric Stock Jumps After Q2 Earnings Beat, Cautious Outlook

General Electric (GE) - Get General Electric Company Report posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, but cautioned that the current macro environment meant the industrial group is 'trending toward the low end' of its prior full year profit forecasts. General Electric said adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending...
Stocks Edge Lower, Walmart, Microsoft, Coinbase, Alibaba In Focus - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, July 26:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead of Earnings Parade. U.S. equity futures moved lower Tuesday, while the dollar steadied and oil prices traded higher for a second consecutive session, as investors braced for one of the busiest earnings sessions of the year and the Federal Reserve kicked-off its two-day policy meeting in Washington.
Crypto Price Check: House Panel Expected to Push Stablecoin Bill

Cryptocurrency prices were lower on July 25, while a congressional committee looks to advance a bill on stablecoins and a major bank bought a stake in a crypto custodian firm. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, was down 2.7% to $21,923.67 at last check, according to CoinGecko, while ether slipped 3.5% to $1,525.14, and dogecoin dropped 4.2% to $0.065145.
GM Has Its 'Hermès' Car to Take on Rolls-Royce

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report finally seems to have a vehicle that will propel it back into the ranks of manufacturers of premiere high-end luxury vehicles to compete with the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley. It is the club of manufacturers of the artisanal vehicles, one...
Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Facebook Enter the Scene

They are the companies whose names are part of the daily lives of consumers. It is almost impossible to escape them in many daily economic activities. They are in the top 10 of the most valuable companies in the world and are multinationals present in hundreds of countries around the world. Between the five tech giants, their worth is $7.6 trillion in market cap. Suffice to say that their weight in the economy is enormous.
What are Your Investment Options for Inflation Protection?

Inflation is on a rampage, with consumer prices soaring 9.1% for the 12 months through June, a 40-year high. It's been an abrupt and shocking change after years of low inflationary pressures accompanied by substantial growth and asset price gains. So how can investors cope with this scourge?. Christine Benz,...
Musk Says China Made the Right Choice on this Crucial Debate

Elon Musk, like Jeff Bezos, is one of the leading private actors in the new quest to conquer space. States and their space agencies have learned to deal with Musk and his rocket company, SpaceX. With the space-tech company he aims for the same success he's had with the electric-vehicle-market leader, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report.
Microsoft Stock Turns Higher After Robust 2023 Outlook Offsets Q4 Earnings Miss

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report posted weaker-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Tuesday as a surging U.S. dollar blunted the impact of overseas demand for its flagship cloud computing division. Microsoft said revenues for Azure, its flagship cloud division, rose 40% from last year, slowing notably from its prior quarter...
