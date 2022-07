A major Immersive King Tut exhibit is coming to Detroit this November. The exhibit is put on by the same crew behind the Immersive Van Gogh projection mapping show that took place last May. The exhibit, “King Tut: Boy. King. Hero.,” is slated to open on Nov. 4 at Lighthouse ArtSpace Detroit. The show will appear in 21 cities throughout the U.S., with Cleveland, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and others on the roster. Tickets begin at $29.99 and go on sale Friday (July 22).

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO