Walk the Dog Forecast for July 21, 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’re going to wrap up the work week with yet another round of rain and storms. Like the last several days, showers and storms will be slow-moving in nature, so they will have the potential to drop lots of rain in a short amount of time. This could lead to some localized street flooding and ponding of water on the roadways in spots. Thanks to the fact that we’ll see more clouds than sun and a slightly higher coverage (60% chance) of rain and storms, most folks should only top out in the upper 80s today.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO