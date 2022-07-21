ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Walk the Dog Forecast for July 21, 2022

By Andrew Clarke
wdhn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Scattered afternoon showers and storms can be expected once again today. These...

www.wdhn.com

Comments / 0

Related
wdhn.com

Near normal temps & hit-or-miss rain chances this week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A good majority of the region is done with rain for the rest of the night. The only exception is the far eastern part of Early County, where an isolated shower will remain possible for the next hour or two. Partly cloudy skies will prevail area-wide after that as temperatures fall into the low 70s.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Typical summertime storms & temps the next several days

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be seasonably mild with lows in the lower to middle 70s and partly cloudy skies. Sunday will feature similar weather to today, with scattered showers and storms once again expected during the afternoon hours. We’ll climb into the low 90s before rain and storms develop and cool us down.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

We are drying out and warming up!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Besides a low-end chance for a little light rain in western Geneva County or western Coffee County in the next couple hours, most if not everyone should stay dry this evening and tonight. Temperatures will once again drop to the middle 70s. Saturday has a...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dothan, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Dothan, AL
Lifestyle
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
wdhn.com

2nd annual Down South Music Fest in Opp Friday and Saturday

OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—Earlier Friday in Opp, workers prepared the location where the two-day “Down South Music Fest”. got underway a few hours ago. It’s at the intersection of U.S. Highway 331 and Highway 84 “Bypass”. Organizers say they expect several thousand country and rock music fans including large contingents from Dothan, Montgomery, and even Panama City.
OPP, AL
wdhn.com

One more wet day before we turn drier for the weekend

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’re going to wrap up the work week with yet another round of rain and storms. Like the last several days, showers and storms will be slow-moving in nature, so they will have the potential to drop lots of rain in a short amount of time. This could lead to some localized street flooding and ponding of water on the roadways in spots. Thanks to the fact that we’ll see more clouds than sun and a slightly higher coverage (60% chance) of rain and storms, most folks should only top out in the upper 80s today.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan teen missing, search begins

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan police are searching for a missing teen last seen on Wednesday. Naomi Drinkard, 16, was last seen near Brookhill Drive in Dothan. Police do not know what she was wearing at the time she left or when she left. Drinkard is described as being...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Two car crash on Montgomery Highway

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police responded to a wreck on Montgomery Highway near La Parilla Restaurant Saturday afternoon. A DPD Sargent on the scene said two cars — a jeep sport and a Toyota Carolla were traveling northbound around the 4700 block of the highway. The jeep...
DOTHAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Wet Pets
wdhn.com

Man shot in the arm during Dothan robbery

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A man was shot during a robbery on Denton Road Friday night, according to the Dothan Police Department. Around 9 p.m., a man was approached by a woman asking for a ride while at a business on the 3000 block of Denton Road. The man agreed and once the woman got into his vehicle she took out a gun and demanded him to drive.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Wiregrass Panhellenic Council holds school supplies giveaway

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wiregrass Panhellenic Council is making sure children have all the essentials to begin the school year. The council that’s made up of greek fraternities and sororities spent the Saturday having a back-to-school giveaway at Walton Park. They gave away pencils, pens, paper, folders,...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan Housing Authority hosts Vendor Fair & White Party

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Thursday, July 28th, the Dothan Housing Authority will be hosting a Vendor Fair and a White Party. The Vendor Fair will be taking place at the Doubletree Hotel on Ross Clark Circle from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Here anyone wanting to verify a business...
DOTHAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Pets
wdhn.com

Daleville football preview 2022

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — It’s dead week for most high school football team. And that means no practice. But don’t tell that to the Daleville Warhawks. After going 0-10 last season and not having a winning year since 2019. The Daleville Warhawks are still grinding. Head...
DALEVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

Houston County Sheriff’s Department hopes to enhance safety

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Sheriff’s department is looking forward to Monday’s commission meeting as they hope their $130,000 bid for body-worn cameras for deputies and jail staff will be approved. “It’s for officer safety and integrity to make sure officers are telling the...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy