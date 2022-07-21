ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmetsburg, IA

Spirit Lake Man Injured in 1 Vehicle Accident Near Emmetsburg

By KILR-FM 95.9
kilrradio.com
 3 days ago

(Emmetsburg)--A Spirit Lake man was injured in a one vehicle accident Monday evening south of Emmetsburg. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened...

kiwaradio.com

Two Taken To Hospital After Sioux Center Area Accident

Sioux Center, Iowa — A Spirit Lake teen and her passenger were taken to a hospital after an accident on Friday afternoon, July 22nd, near Sioux Center. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4:10 p.m., 19-year-old Chloe Spooner of Spirit Lake was driving a 2019 Honda Accord northbound on Highway 75, near the intersection with 360th Street, two miles north of Sioux Center. They report that 23-year-old Kailee Jenness, also of Spirit Lake, was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry northbound on Highway 75 behind Spooner. The sheriff’s office says that as Spooner slowed for stopped vehicles ahead of her, Jenness struck the Honda.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KIMT

Clear Lake woman killed in Hancock County crash

GARNER, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman is dead after a collision in Hancock County. It happened around 3:20 pm Friday at the intersection of 190th Street and Highway 68 south of Garner. The Iowa State Patrol says Kaden Buckley, 16 of Ventura, was driving east and failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the intersection and hit the northbound vehicle driven by Sharon Schneider, 79 of Clear Lake.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Orange City Boy Taken To Hospital After Car vs Bike Accident

Orange City, Iowa– An Orange City boy was taken to the hospital after a vehicle struck his bike in Orange City on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 1:10 p.m., 65-year-old Barbara Van Beek of Orange City was driving a 2013 Chevy Equinox westbound on Eighth Street Southeast, in Orange City. They tell us that Michael Huizenga of Orange City was crossing the street on his bicycle, where there was no crosswalk.
ORANGE CITY, IA
kilrradio.com

Minor Injuries Reported in 3 Vehicle Accident Near Dickens

(Spencer)--Only minor injuries were reported in a three-vehicle, chain reaction accident Monday afternoon in the 2900 block of Highway 18 near Dickens. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says at around 3:40 pm 84-year-old William Raska of Spencer was driving a 2016 Ford F-150 and was coming to a stop due to some road construction. Authorities say 71-year-old Dorothy Graff of Emmetsburg was driving a 2019 Ford Flex directly behind Raska and was also slowing to a stop. Deputies say a third vehicle, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 67-year-old Timothy Wikert of Emmetsburg, couldn’t stop in time and collided with Graff’s vehicle, pushing it into the one driven by Raska.
DICKENS, IA
kiwaradio.com

15-20 Large Round Hay Bales Destroyed In Fire Near Hull

Hull, Iowa– Fifteen to twenty round bales were lost in a fire on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, near Hull. According to Hull Fire Chief Ron Hoksbergen, at about 4:40 p.m., the Hull Fire Department was called to the report of a bale fire near 3563 360th Street, four miles south and two and a half east of Hull.
HULL, IA
nwestiowa.com

Orange City woman charged for second OWI

ORANGE CITY—A 71-year-old Orange City woman was arrested about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Kathleen Ann Orrick stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2008 Chevrolet Impala for erratic driving on Highway 10 near Harrison Avenue in Orange City, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ORANGE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Survey shows more bullying in N'West Iowa

REGIONAL—Several types of bullying behaviors are on the rise in N’West Iowa, according to data in the most recent Iowa Youth Survey Report. The findings from the survey, which was conducted by the Iowa Department of Public Health’s Division of Behavioral Health Sept. 28-Nov. 19, were released in May.
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Ashton cabins, Sibley pond on Osceola docket

SIBLEY—Proposed building projects along the Highway 60 expressway again received attention from the Osceola County Board of Supervisors during its meeting Tuesday, July 12 in Sibley. Ashton mayor Patrick DeVries returned to the board room to give an update on the proposal he received from a county resident to...
SIBLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Three charged after stop in Rock Rapids

ROCK RAPIDS—Three people were charged following a traffic stop about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, in Rock Rapids. The arrests stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Kia Forte EX on the 600 block of South Tama Street in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Battle Creek Man Sentenced to Prison for Operating While Intoxicated

A Battle Creek man was sentenced to prison this week in Buena Vista County District Court for multiple operating while intoxicated offenses. In late March, 51-year-old Donald Wilson pleaded guilty to Operating While Intoxicated Third or Subsequent Offense, a class D felony. He was sentenced to serve up to five years in prison.
BATTLE CREEK, IA
kiwaradio.com

Camera Catches Glimpse Of Big Cat Near Big Spirit, DNR Says Probably A Bobcat

Spirit Lake, Iowa — Some people who live and vacation near Spirit Lake are a little concerned after a low-resolution video seemed to show some sort of big cat near the lake. This past week, a video was posted to a lakes area Facebook group. The video seemed to show a big breed of cat, which most people seemed to think was a mountain lion, near East Bay of Big Spirit Lake.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Tense Moments When Roller Mill Bearing Goes Out In Boyden

Boyden, Iowa– There were a few tense moments on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Boyden. According to Boyden Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg, at about 3:00 p.m., the Boyden Fire Department was called to the report of a fire at the Farmers Coop grinding mill tower in Boyden. The chief...
BOYDEN, IA
yourfortdodge.com

Hunt Is On For Missing Dogs Taken From Central Iowa Breeding Operation

Webster County Animal Protections needs your help in finding six missing dogs from a breeding operation outside of Harcourt. The dogs range in age from young puppies to adults. Their appearance varies from white to tricolor in coat pattern. To see photos of these dogs head to Webster county animal protection on Facebook or yourfortdodge.com.
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hartley man jailed for pot, pipe, grinder

PRIMGHAR—A 21-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Jacob William Florke stemmed from the stop of a 2013 Ford Fusion on First Street Southeast in...
HARTLEY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa community faces growing issue with squatters

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The latest in a string of suspicious fires in Fort Dodge has been declared arson, although the Fire Department says the fires are not connected. A home at 502 N. 17th St. burned Wednesday. The property was supposed to be vacant, but neighbors say squatters had been living there all summer.
FORT DODGE, IA

