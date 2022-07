Watch your step when you walk into the newest cafe, Purr-fecto Cat Lounge, on South Lamar. Staffed by about a dozen friendly cats, there’s always someone underfoot, lounging on a fuzzy surface, or scaling the obstacle course on the walls. They mill about the pillow-lined room with lots of cat toys and snoozing stations, choosing their favorite human visitors from whom to demand attention and scritches.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO