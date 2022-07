The Arizona Cardinals released photos on Sunday of the alternate helmet the team will wear during the 2022 season. The team will wear the alternate helmet for three games at State Farm Stadium in 2022. Those games will be against the Baltimore Ravens for a preseason game on August 21; against the Philadelphia Eagles on October 9 and against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football on October 20. ...

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 25 MINUTES AGO