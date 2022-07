LAKELAND, Fla. - A chain reaction crash seriously injured the driver of a semi-truck on I-4 Sunday morning in Polk County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 32-year-old man from Greensboro, N.C., was driving a semi-truck westbound on I-4 around 7:45 a.m. when troopers say he did not slow down or brake for stopped traffic and crashed into the back of a truck tractor that was stopped for traffic.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO