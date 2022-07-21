ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

First Major Cruise Line Drops Covid Tests From U.S. Ports

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Since the major cruise lines resumed sailing from U.S. ports, they largely have required that all passengers take covid tests no more than two days before their sailings. The results of those tests had to be negative and presented before passengers could board.

It's a cumbersome requirement because the tests had to be taken in person at a pharmacy or a doctor's office or they could be proctored at-home tests. That's not always easy to arrange for people who are flying in for their cruises.

Now, with the CDC dropping its oversight of the cruise industry, at least when it comes to covid, it's now fully up to the cruise lines whether they plan to keep the precruise testing requirement in place.

Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report, Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report have not yet dropped the precruise-covid-test requirement -- but a big-name upstart competitor has.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BTjlO_0gnkWz1r00
Shutterstock

Branson's Virgin Voyages Drops Covid Tests

Billionaire Richard Branson wants to disrupt the cruise industry with his Virgin Voyages brand. The cruise line allows only adult passengers, and it's a sort-of-upscale experience at a price that in many cases is in line with what higher-end Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian ships charge.

Virgin has only two ships sailing, with a third on the way (albeit a bit delayed) with Miami being its sort of U.S. homebase.

Now, Branson's company has become the first major cruise line sailing from U.S. ports to drop the precruise-covid-test requirement, Cruisehive reported.

"Virgin Voyages announced today that, following the ending of the covid-19 Program for Cruise Ships from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the cruise line would be ending its precruise testing requirement for sailings from the U.S. as of July 27, 2022," the website reported.

Branson's company also posted a note on its website:

“In response to the discontinuation of the CDC’s Voluntary Program for the Cruise Industry, we’re updating our policies. We’re removing the requirement for a covid-19 test to board as of 7/24/22 (for Valiant Lady) and 7/27/22 (for Scarlet Lady).”

Scarlet Lady is currently sailing four- and five-night itineraries out of Miami.

Other Lines Will Follow; Vaccine Rules Likely to Remain

Testing for covid two days before a cruise has proved an inexact method of controlling the spread of the virus. Passengers can contract covid while traveling to get to the ship but still not test positive.

The goal of all covid programs on board any cruise line's ship has been to mitigate the spread of the disease and minimize serious illness.

Testing may not be a big help in that effort, and requiring all passengers over age 12 to be vaccinated may not stop people from getting covid, but it absolutely has limited the number of people who get very sick or die.

Royal Caribbean Chief Executive Michael Bayley shared some numbers the CDC had given to him, during his remarks to passengers on the 2022 President's Cruise, Royal Caribbean Blog first reported.

Bayley explained that the CDC shared some information with him about the "millions" of people who have sailed from U.S. ports over the past 12 months.

"And the number of people who died from covid who'd sailed on ships over the past year was two. Two is terrible. But against the context of everything we've seen, [that's] truly been a remarkable success," the website reported.

With Virgin dropping the precruise covid test, the other major cruise lines seem likely to follow -- perhaps as soon as when they announce August protocols. Testing will, however, remain in place for ships going to destinations that require it.

Comments / 13

Jami Cannell-Chavarria
3d ago

They all need to. Useless anyway since everyone has to test negative to sail and yet they get sick while on the cruise.

Reply
8
derrick
3d ago

if your still requiring the Jim Jones juice to cruise you can kick rocks

Reply(1)
26
Amanda Reilly
3d ago

one step in right direction now get rid of vaccine.

Reply
23
Related
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Shares Huge News on Covid Testing, Vaccine Rules

Being on a cruise has largely returned to the same experience it was before the pandemic. Mask requirements have been dropped, capacities have returned to normal, and social distancing requirements have been dropped. In fact, aside from crew members still having to wear masks and some stray passengers opting to...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disney Cruise Line Follows Carnival In Making a Move Some People Won't Like

The covid pandemic continues to be a headache for the cruise line industry. Luxury cruises halted operations as soon as the pandemic officially began in March of 2020. The cruise industry slowly began crawling back last year, spending millions of dollars to renovate their ships while waiting for the CDC to begin lifting restrictions and lowering its risk levels.
TRAVEL
The Guardian

They were on a luxury cruise, then the coughing began – the ship that became a global Covid pariah

On the five-hour drive to the docks of Buenos Aires, Claudia Osiani thought hard: do I board the cruise ship or cancel my birthday voyage? With her husband, Juan, she discussed the recent spate of deadly virus outbreaks on cruise ships in Japan and California. “This cruise is different; it will be packed with locals,” Juan reassured her, and it made them feel safer. He had sacrificed so much to provide Claudia with this fantasy of a 14-day voyage through the wilds of South America, and she loved him too much to let on that she was petrified at the thought of embarking.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Branson
CNET

You Can Still Order 8 Free COVID-19 Tests From COVIDTests.gov. Here's How

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Have you ordered all three rounds of the free at-home rapid antigen tests from COVID.gov/tests? The latest round comes with eight test kits, whereas the previous two rounds offered four kits each. Once you order the third set of test kits, they'll ship through the US Postal Service in two packages, so you might receive the two shipments on separate days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Cruise#Cruise Line#Cruise Ship#Cruise Industry#Norwegian Cruise#U S Ports#Cdc#Carnival Cruise Lines
CNN

The 'worst variant' is here

(CNN) — Nearly two-and-a-half years since the coronavirus pandemic began, the most infectious and transmissible variant yet has arrived. Repeated Covid-19 waves have left millions of people dead, with only vaccines helping to blunt the toll. Now the virus is spreading again — evolving, escaping immunity and driving an uptick in cases and hospitalizations. The latest version of its shape-shifting, BA.5, is a clear sign that the pandemic is far from over.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

What the CDC Decision Means for Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruisers

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention kept Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report and every other cruise line from sailing from ports in the U.S. from March 2020 through July 2021.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Adds a Big Edge Over Carnival

Sending a email while on a cruise can be a challenge and streaming video or texting photos is sometimes simply impossible. That's because cruise ship internet has pretty major limitations. To put it bluntly, cruise internet is slow. Passengers pay around $20 per day for access on one device (which...
TRAVEL
AOL Corp

Still Testing Positive for COVID-19 After 10 Days? What to Know

There's a new crop of omicron subvariants circulating around the country, and they seem to be extending our current COVID-19 wave. That's why at-home rapid antigen tests are still an important tool in keeping yourself and your community safe. But the results from rapid tests — and how to act on them — can also be confusing, especially if you're still testing positive late in your infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
TheStreet

As Covid Rages, Royal Caribbean, Carnival Could Drop Testing Rules

Covid has not gone away, but vaccines have limited its impact on cruise ships. Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report, and the rest of the cruise lines sailing out of U.S. ports require all passengers 12 and over to be vaccinated. In addition, all crew members must be vaccinated and all passengers must show a negative test taken no more than two days before their sailing.
TRAVEL
ZDNet

A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster

The airlines survived the latest holiday weekend, likely better than some of their customers. The airlines are almost getting bullish now. Why, Delta and United both insist that problems with flight delays are largely the fault of Air Traffic Control rather than, say, the fact that airlines let far too many competent people leave during the COVID-19 pandemic while they trousered billions of taxpayer dollars.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Man shares travel hack for keeping the plane seat next to yours empty

A TikTok traveller has gone viral with his clever - but oh so simple - tip for getting more room to yourself on a plane. Mike Davis posted a video captioned “How to keep seats open next to you on a flight” on Wednesday - and has already gained 2.2 million views and 175,000 likes with his ingenuity.In the video, Mr Davis shows himself sitting in an aisle seat of a row of three on a plane, as other passengers board.To keep the empty seat beside him free, he stares every boarding passenger right in the eye while patting the...
TRAVEL
Medical Daily

Omicron BA.5's New Symptom Only Affects COVID-19 Patients At Night

An immunologist believes the latest strain of COVID-19 is showing a new symptom – intense night sweats that make it difficult to sleep. Luke O’Neill, a professor of biochemistry at Trinity College in Ireland and member of the COVID-19 Advisory Board, has issued a warning against the severe symptoms from the newly identified strain.
SCIENCE
TheStreet

Cruise Line Drops Pre-Cruise Covid Testing Rule

The major cruise lines walk a delicate line. Cruise companies need to take the actual steps required to keep their passengers safe, and they also need to be aware of how things look to the outside public. It's a mix of practical covid policy balanced with covid theater. You have...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
87K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy