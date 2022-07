Adele is ready to return to Las Vegas. The superstar singer has unveiled new dates for her Weekends With Adele Vegas residency, months after she abruptly postponed the initial shows just a day before the concerts were set to take place.More from The Hollywood ReporterAdele Has No Regrets About Postponing Las Vegas Residency: "I Stand by That Decision"David Blaine Is Bringing His Magic Show to Las Vegas' Strip for the First TimeInside Chef Tetsuya Wakuda's First U.S. Restaurant in Las Vegas The new concerts will run from Nov. 18, 2022 through March 25, 2023. In addition to the 24 rescheduled shows, she...

