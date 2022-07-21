Drake Sparks Dating Rumors with YouTuber Suede Brooks

Drake, 35, and YouTuber Suede Brooks, 21, have tongues wagging after they were spotted on vacation in Saint-Tropez.

The stars were photographed on a yacht, with the rapper looking casual in a beige Mercedes Benz T-shirt, white shorts, white sneakers, and a blue bandanna, while Brooks wore a light blue swimsuit with a white-and-beige cover-up.

Page Six reports Drake and Suede continued the fun at Club 55, a popular beach club.

No word yet on if these two are dating, but they were smiling and appeared to be enjoying each other’s company in the photos.

Meanwhile, Drake has been posting pics from his lavish vacation. One post included a carousel of yacht pics with the caption, “This is the story about the boy that never gave up- starring moi.” According to Page Six the boat cost a whopping $660,000 to rent per week, and is likely the same yacht he was spotted on with Suede.

He went on to post

while out sunbathing.

It looks like Suede also shared some photos from the trip on her Instagram Stories, including a selfie in a white crop top and some scenery.

Brooks is known for her YouTube channel about beauty, fashion, and more. She has more than 335,000 subscribers — a number that should rise after a vacation with Drake!