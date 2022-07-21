ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Is Texas' Most Popular Junk Food

By Ginny Reese
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XzGCZ_0gnkV59z00
Photo : Getty Images

We all love to indulge in junk food every now and then. Whether it's candy, salty snacks, or frozen treats, we all have those go-to junk food snacks.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's most popular junk food. The website says, "Researchers at Zippia, The Career Expert, compiled data from Google Trends to identify the most popular junk food snacks in each of the 50 states."

According to the list, the most popular junk food in Texas is Funyuns. Other popular junk foods on the list were Ruffles, granola bars, donuts, and Oreos.

Here's each state's favorite junk food:

  • Alabama- Ruffles
  • Alaska- granola bars
  • Arizona- Cheez-Its
  • Arkansas- Doritos
  • California- Cheetos
  • Colorado- Cosmic Brownies
  • Connecticut- Oreos
  • Delaware- Fritos
  • Florida- mini doughnuts
  • Georgia- Lay's Chips
  • Hawaii- Oreos
  • Idaho- Cliff Bars
  • Illinois- Skinny Pop Popcorn
  • Indiana- Pringles
  • Iowa- Pringles
  • Kansas- Nutter Butters
  • Kentucky- Fritos
  • Louisiana- PayDays
  • Maine- Ritz Crackers
  • Maryland- Oreos
  • Massachusetts- Crunch bars
  • Michigan- Sour Patch Kids
  • Minnesota- Snickers
  • Mississipi- Twinkies
  • Missouri- Grandma's
  • Montana- Rice Krispies Treats
  • Nebraska- Fritos
  • Nevada- KitKat bars
  • New Hampshire- Almond Joys
  • New Jersey- Oreos
  • New Mexico- beef jerky
  • New York- Chips Ahoy
  • North Carolina- Starburst
  • North Dakota- sunflower seeds
  • Ohio- Starburst
  • Oklahoma- Sour Patch Kids
  • Oregon- Kettle chips
  • Pennsylvania- Hershey's
  • Rhode Island- Ritz Crackers
  • South Carolina- salt and vinegar chips
  • South Dakota- Milky Ways
  • Tennessee- Baby Ruth
  • Texas- Funyuns
  • Utah- 3 Musketeers
  • Vermont- Muffins
  • Virginia- Oreos
  • Washington- Cheez-Its
  • West Virginia- Lay's Chips
  • Wisconsin- Twix
  • Wyoming- sunflower seeds

Comments / 0

Related
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Poisonous Plant That Looks Like Harmless Flower Found Growing In Texas

A highly poisonous plant has been spotted in Texas and officials say it's growing in an area where residents can accidentally come into contact with it. The water hemlock plant has been found growing around White Rock Lake in Dallas, according to WFAA. It looks harmless — a small round cluster of white flowers — but the water hemlock plant packs a punch that's "highly toxic" and affects the central nervous system typically by ingesting it, although a reaction is possible via skin contact.
DALLAS, TX
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Here Are The 25 Best Places To Beat The Heat In Texas

Another heat wave is scorching the state. But don't worry, there are ways to beat the heat. Yelp compiled a list of the 25 best places to beat the heat in Texas. The website states, "We identified businesses in the Active Life category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning relevant keywords, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords as of July 6, 2022."
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
State
South Dakota State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

This Texas City Has Had The Largest Salary Growth

Prices for nearly everything across the country are steadily rising. Thankfully, some of Texas' largest cities are seeing salary increases. According to a new ADP report, the Texas city with the highest salary growth from 2019 to 2021 was Austin. The city had a growth of 9.4 percent. Coming in...
TEXAS CITY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junk Foods#Food Drink#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Google Trends#Funyuns#Ruffles#Georgia Lay#Pennsylvania Hershey
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

See Why Texas Barbecue Prices Are Going Up

Inflation is causing the prices of several goods to go up all across the country. Here in Texas, residents are now paying more for their beloved barbecue. KXAN reported that barbecue lovers in the state are trying to keep up as menus reflect the increasing prices. John Bates, Chef and...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Some Texas Schools Updating Requirements For Backpacks

Dallas Independent School District is updating backpack requirements for some students in the upcoming school year. WFAA reported that clear or mesh backpacks are now required for some students. Students in 6th through 12th grades will now be required to use the see through backpacks as a safety measure. The...
DALLAS, TX
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

This Is Texas' Weirdest Tourist Attraction

Arizona is a state that is full of places to see and things to experience. There are tons of tourist attractions that draw people into the state every single day, and some of them happen to be just downright weird. So if you're looking for a way to spice up...
TEXAS STATE
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Here's Where To Get The Best Chinese Takeout In Texas

Chinese takeout is always a good idea. In fact, a recent study even shows that it is is the food that makes people the happiest. The app Lieferando studied 2,158 people in 2020 and analyzed their emotional reactions to different types of takeout. The study determined that Chinese cuisine boosted happiness levels by as much as 58%!
TEXAS STATE
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Texas Family Enjoys Meal At Waffle House Before Robbing Restaurant

A Texas family is now in handcuffs after allegedly robbing a Waffle House in North Carolina — but not before sitting down and enjoying a meal first. Three suspects of the 6-member family were arrested Wednesday (July 13) by North Carolina police with the help of the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service, according to the New York Post.
TEXAS STATE
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy