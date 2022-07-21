ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Is Texas' Most Popular Junk Food

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

We all love to indulge in junk food every now and then. Whether it's candy, salty snacks, or frozen treats, we all have those go-to junk food snacks.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's most popular junk food. The website says, "Researchers at Zippia, The Career Expert, compiled data from Google Trends to identify the most popular junk food snacks in each of the 50 states."

According to the list, the most popular junk food in Texas is Funyuns. Other popular junk foods on the list were Ruffles, granola bars, donuts, and Oreos.

Here's each state's favorite junk food:

  • Alabama- Ruffles
  • Alaska- granola bars
  • Arizona- Cheez-Its
  • Arkansas- Doritos
  • California- Cheetos
  • Colorado- Cosmic Brownies
  • Connecticut- Oreos
  • Delaware- Fritos
  • Florida- mini doughnuts
  • Georgia- Lay's Chips
  • Hawaii- Oreos
  • Idaho- Cliff Bars
  • Illinois- Skinny Pop Popcorn
  • Indiana- Pringles
  • Iowa- Pringles
  • Kansas- Nutter Butters
  • Kentucky- Fritos
  • Louisiana- PayDays
  • Maine- Ritz Crackers
  • Maryland- Oreos
  • Massachusetts- Crunch bars
  • Michigan- Sour Patch Kids
  • Minnesota- Snickers
  • Mississipi- Twinkies
  • Missouri- Grandma's
  • Montana- Rice Krispies Treats
  • Nebraska- Fritos
  • Nevada- KitKat bars
  • New Hampshire- Almond Joys
  • New Jersey- Oreos
  • New Mexico- beef jerky
  • New York- Chips Ahoy
  • North Carolina- Starburst
  • North Dakota- sunflower seeds
  • Ohio- Starburst
  • Oklahoma- Sour Patch Kids
  • Oregon- Kettle chips
  • Pennsylvania- Hershey's
  • Rhode Island- Ritz Crackers
  • South Carolina- salt and vinegar chips
  • South Dakota- Milky Ways
  • Tennessee- Baby Ruth
  • Texas- Funyuns
  • Utah- 3 Musketeers
  • Vermont- Muffins
  • Virginia- Oreos
  • Washington- Cheez-Its
  • West Virginia- Lay's Chips
  • Wisconsin- Twix
  • Wyoming- sunflower seeds

KAJA KJ 97

Poisonous Plant That Looks Like Harmless Flower Found Growing In Texas

A highly poisonous plant has been spotted in Texas and officials say it's growing in an area where residents can accidentally come into contact with it. The water hemlock plant has been found growing around White Rock Lake in Dallas, according to WFAA. It looks harmless — a small round cluster of white flowers — but the water hemlock plant packs a punch that's "highly toxic" and affects the central nervous system typically by ingesting it, although a reaction is possible via skin contact.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Chalk Mountain Fire Remains Current Largest Fire in Texas, ‘Slow Progress' Made

There is ‘slow progress’ being made on the current largest wildfire in Texas, officials said Saturday. Robert Duggan is with the Southern Area Incident Management Blue Team, which is one of the agencies responding to the Chalk Mountain Fire. The blaze, which began Monday about five miles southwest of Glen Rose in Somervell County, has burned more than 6,700 acres. At least 16 homes have been destroyed.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Things to do: Outdoor adventures in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While Austin’s parks and the Greenbelt are wonderful places for a short adventure, Central Texas offers a number of exciting destinations for thrill-seekers and nature lovers. Enchanted Rock State Natural Area. Enchanted Rock provides a variety of climbing options, as well as camp sites and...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junk Foods#Food Drink#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Google Trends#Funyuns#Ruffles#Georgia Lay#Pennsylvania Hershey
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tree-Killing Beetle Spreads to 2 More Texas Counties

An invasive ash tree pest that has killed millions of trees across 35 U.S. states has now been confirmed in two new Texas counties - Morris and Rusk, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported Wednesday. With the addition of Morris and Rusk counties, the emerald ash borer beetle (EAB) has...
TEXAS STATE
yourconroenews.com

A Houston distiller named his new craft vodka after a famous Texas dance. So the state sued him.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After two years experimenting with an old Persian family technique using grains and raisins, Ali Ansari finally nailed his new vodka recipe. He poured $4 million into building a distillery outside of Houston and branded his drink DASH, hoping it would evoke a slow-sipping spirit — “one dash at a time,” he explained.
HOUSTON, TX
KAJA KJ 97

8-Year-Old Texas Girl Dies Attempting Controversial TikTok Challenge

Two families have filed a wrongful death suit against TikTok after two girls, ages 8 and 9, died as a result of a social media challenge, according to FOX 7. The family of Arriani Jaileen Arroyo, 9, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and the family of Lalani Erika Renee Walton, 8, of Temple, Texas, both claim their daughters died after participating in the "blackout challenge."
TEMPLE, TX
