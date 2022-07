Update: Eversource predicting 3:45 a.m. restoration for roughly 1,500 South Boston customers. It's the night the lights went out in Southie, around 7:45 p.m. to be exact. As of 8:20, Eversource was showing more than 2,500 customers without power in South Boston, mainly east of Dorchester Street, but especially east of L Street - out of 4,300 customers without power across the entire city, with most of the rest still in Dorchester.

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO