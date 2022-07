CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) – A house on Ravennaside Drive NW in the Brunswick Plantation neighborhood caught on fire Saturday morning after it was struck by lightning. Crews with the Calabash Fire Department were able to bring the fire under control within 45 minutes of arriving on scene. The fire department stayed on scene for several hours after to keep an eye on any hot spots.

CALABASH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO