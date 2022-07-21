ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Is Texas' Most Popular Junk Food

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

We all love to indulge in junk food every now and then. Whether it's candy, salty snacks, or frozen treats, we all have those go-to junk food snacks.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's most popular junk food. The website says, "Researchers at Zippia, The Career Expert, compiled data from Google Trends to identify the most popular junk food snacks in each of the 50 states."

According to the list, the most popular junk food in Texas is Funyuns. Other popular junk foods on the list were Ruffles, granola bars, donuts, and Oreos.

Here's each state's favorite junk food:

  • Alabama- Ruffles
  • Alaska- granola bars
  • Arizona- Cheez-Its
  • Arkansas- Doritos
  • California- Cheetos
  • Colorado- Cosmic Brownies
  • Connecticut- Oreos
  • Delaware- Fritos
  • Florida- mini doughnuts
  • Georgia- Lay's Chips
  • Hawaii- Oreos
  • Idaho- Cliff Bars
  • Illinois- Skinny Pop Popcorn
  • Indiana- Pringles
  • Iowa- Pringles
  • Kansas- Nutter Butters
  • Kentucky- Fritos
  • Louisiana- PayDays
  • Maine- Ritz Crackers
  • Maryland- Oreos
  • Massachusetts- Crunch bars
  • Michigan- Sour Patch Kids
  • Minnesota- Snickers
  • Mississipi- Twinkies
  • Missouri- Grandma's
  • Montana- Rice Krispies Treats
  • Nebraska- Fritos
  • Nevada- KitKat bars
  • New Hampshire- Almond Joys
  • New Jersey- Oreos
  • New Mexico- beef jerky
  • New York- Chips Ahoy
  • North Carolina- Starburst
  • North Dakota- sunflower seeds
  • Ohio- Starburst
  • Oklahoma- Sour Patch Kids
  • Oregon- Kettle chips
  • Pennsylvania- Hershey's
  • Rhode Island- Ritz Crackers
  • South Carolina- salt and vinegar chips
  • South Dakota- Milky Ways
  • Tennessee- Baby Ruth
  • Texas- Funyuns
  • Utah- 3 Musketeers
  • Vermont- Muffins
  • Virginia- Oreos
  • Washington- Cheez-Its
  • West Virginia- Lay's Chips
  • Wisconsin- Twix
  • Wyoming- sunflower seeds

