ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Golden State Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins Says He Regrets Getting Vaccinated Despite Having An All-Star Season

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
Cassius
Cassius
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27fX8G_0gnkQGxm00
Source: Elsa / Getty

Golden State Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins had the best season of his NBA career, but he still has one regret, taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Andrew Wiggins Wishes He Didn’t Get The Shot.

Andrew Wiggins had one hell of a year. Fans voted him a first-time NBA All-Star and put the chef kiss on the season by helping his Golden State Warriors win the title. However, Wiggins regrets taking the COVID-19 vaccine that helped keep him on the court to accomplish those goals.

“I still wish I didn’t get [vaccinated], to be honest with you,” Wiggins told FanSided in an interview.

Wiggins’ disdain for the vaccine was well known. At the beginning of the season, he “struggled” with the decision to get vaccinated against the highly contagious virus. If he did not get the proven life-saving shot like Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins would not have been able to play in some of the Warriors games due to local ordinance.

After speaking with the best doctors and experts to which NBA players have unlimited access, he decided to get the Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

David Aldrige of The Athletic reported that someone sent Wiggins a simple text telling him,”‘Take the f–king shot. We have a chance to win. [Wiggins’ potential absence] will f–k with our winning.”

Wiggins Was Worried About The Vaccine’s Effect On His Body

Despite the person who allegedly sent Wiggins that text being correct, Wiggins hated the idea of “putting all that stuff” in his body.

“I did it, and I was an All-Star this year and champion, so that was the good part, just not missing out on the year, the best year of my career,” Wiggins said. “But for my body, I just don’t like putting all that stuff in my body, so I didn’t like that, and I didn’t like that it wasn’t my choice. I didn’t like that it was either get this or don’t play.”

This news of Andrew Wiggins’ regrets about getting vaccinated comes as the new highly contagious and more transmissible BA.5, another offshoot of the Omicron variant, is spreading worldwide.

*You can visit the CDC’s website for more information on COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccines.*

Photo: Elsa / Getty

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Outsider.com

Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James’ Comments on Brittney Griner

On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Warriors Fans Are Loving What Klay Thompson's Dad Said

After two devastating injuries that kept him off the NBA court for two full seasons, Klay Thompson made an inspiring return for this year's NBA title-winning season with the Golden State Warriors. The second half of the Splash Brothers picked up right where he left off in the scoring department,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Andrew Wiggins
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Sign New Player

On Friday night, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal with Trevion Williams. Charania: "Undrafted Purdue center Trevion Williams has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Exhibit 10 contract to compete for a roster spot for Williams, who averaged 7.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 14.2 minutes for Boston in summer league."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

LeBron James’ true feelings about Russell Westbrook revealed

Despite what LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers have been saying publicly, there have been some obvious signs of dysfunction within the team and organization for months. After missing the playoffs this season for just the fourth time in James’ career, rumors swirled that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors bring back former Spurs guard to complete two-way spots

The Golden State Warriors have finally filled their available two-way spots after signing Quinndary Weatherspoon to a deal. The Warriors actually gave Weatherspoon the two-way deal as their qualifying offer at the beginning of free agency in June. However, it is only now that the former San Antonio Spurs guard put pen to paper. According […] The post Warriors bring back former Spurs guard to complete two-way spots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#The Warriors#Fansided#The Johnson Johnson
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry Career Comparison: Steph Still Can't Sit At LeBron James' Table

LeBron James is right in the conversation as one of the best players to have ever done it, and for years, there was no comparison to him. After he captured his first NBA title with the Miami Heat in 2011, James took off and started over a decade of dominance. Of course, three more championships ensued and 4 total Finals MVP awards are on his resume. In terms of modern-day dominance and incredible longevity, LeBron James has to be one of a kind. The King is also on Mt. Rushmore for most of the pundits and fans because he is the greatest forward who has ever played. But somehow, a slender 6’3” point guard has managed to challenge James following the 2022 NBA championship.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers working out former lottery pick attempting NBA comeback

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to retool their roster for the next season. Aside from the obvious big-name trades they’re gunning for, the Lakeshow brass is also looking to add some more depth to their roster. They have decided to change up their approach this season, signing younger guys instead of grizzled veterans. The […] The post Lakers working out former lottery pick attempting NBA comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Lakers Are Reportedly Holding Out For 1 Significant Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have their eyes on two guards capable of helping their dire shooting woes. However, they won't acquire either of those targets until closing the book on Kyrie Irving. During Friday's episode of ESPN's This Just In, Dave McMenamin said the Lakers continue to pursue Buddy Hield...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Vanessa Bryant Sends A Heartfelt Message To Klay Thompson After His Touching Speech At The ESPYs: “Thank You For Your Support And Love For Kobe, My Gigi And Our Family."

Klay Thompson recently starred in a wholesome moment when he remembered the late Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, crediting the Black Mamba for inspiring his comeback and making him the athlete he is right now, saying nothing but great things about Bryant, who would have been so happy to see how important he is for a player like Thompson.
NBA
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy