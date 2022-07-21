ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

What is Paxlovid, the pill Biden is taking after testing positive for COVID?

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xB0Q7_0gnkQ4SJ00

(NEXSTAR) – The White House confirmed on Thursday that President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 . While he is said to be experiencing mild symptoms, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden is taking Paxlovid.

But what is Paxlovid?

Paxlovid is an antiviral therapy produced by Pfizer and given to patients with COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization for the pill in December, making it the first approved for use against COVID-19 in the U.S. It’s intended to reduce the severity of COVID symptoms.

Biden tests positive for COVID-19

The pill is available by prescription, and the FDA recently authorized state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe it to eligible patients. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said the move “could expand access to timely treatment for some patients who are eligible.” Previously, only doctors could prescribe the pill.

Paxlovid must be taken within five days after COVID symptoms begin, according to the FDA .

Currently, the antiviral pill is only authorized to treat patients 12 years old and older who weigh at least 88 pounds after they test positive for COVID. Paxlovid can be used in patients with mild to moderate COVID that are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID, which could lead to hospitalization or death.

This includes older people – Biden is 79 – and those with health issues like heart disease, obesity, cancer, or diabetes.

Paxlovid is given as three tablets: two nirmatrelvir tablets and one ritonavir tablet. The nirmatrelvir inhibits a SARS-CoV-2 protein, which stops the virus from replicating, and the ritonavir, which slows the breakdown of the nirmatrelvir, the FDA explains . The three tablets are taken together twice a day for five days.

Paxlovid isn’t approved to prevent a person from getting COVID, or in place of getting a vaccine.

Why it feels like practically everyone has COVID right now

The U.S.’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, took Paxlovid last month after testing positive for COVID. He later said he had a recurrence of symptoms after taking the antiviral pill .

While speaking at a global health forum, Fauci said he tested negative for COVID for three consecutive days after finishing his five-day Paxlovid series. On the fourth day, though, Fauci said he tested positive and began having worsening symptoms.

He referred to it as “ Paxlovid rebound ,” which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledged may happen. The agency issued an advisory in May that patients may again have symptoms and a positive COVID test within two to eight days of finishing their Paxlovid series.

Fauci ultimately did a second round of Paxlovid, which the CDC has not determined to be necessary if patients experience a rebound of symptoms. Instead, experiencing symptoms after taking the pill “may be part of the natural history” of the virus.

Biden is now the second president to test positive for COVID. Former President Trump contracted the virus in October 2020 and was hospitalized for three days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Melanie Vásquez Russell and Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Police: Parents face drug, child endangerment charges after Coleman 3-year-old found wandering down street overnight

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A couple was booked into the Coleman County Jail and three young children were placed into Children’s Protective Services (CPS) custody Monday, after a small child was found wandering the streets in nothing but a diaper at 2:00 in the morning. According to the Coleman Police Department (CPD), reports were called […]
COLEMAN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
BigCountryHomepage

‘I love you, mija’: Abilene woman mourns loss of daughter, 13-year-old granddaughter

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The tragic vehicle accident near Littlefield, Texas on Wednesday morning claimed the lives of Carmen Michelle Rodriguez, 30, and Rosalin Rodriguez, 13, both of Abilene. While two of Rodriguez’s other children in the vehicle survived it was a devastating moment for the mother of Carmen Rodriguez, Olga Martinez. “The last thing […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘You’re trying to take my freedom away’: Watch Beto O’Rourke’s Q & A with Snyder residents

Editor’s note: The attached video includes questions and answers from Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke’s campaign rally in Snyder, Texas on July 21, 2022. Lulls have been cut out. Transcript: Increased art funding in rural areas Question: “I represent the Scurry County Museum, and my question for you is: It is really hard […]
SNYDER, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene woman killed in central Texas motorcycle crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman was killed during a motorcycle crash in central Texas Tuesday afternoon. Pamela Casey, 45, of Abilene, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 36 near FM 60 in Burleson County, Texas, around 3:00 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Pill#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#White House
BigCountryHomepage

‘I wanted… It to be a dream’: Abilene husband details wife’s last moments, looks to fulfill her wish for local dog park

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After a tragic event, an Abilene family was left mourning the loss of a mother, wife and friend, Pamela Casey. During their time of immense grief husband, Josh Casey shared his experience.  “Nothing can prepare you for a moment like that,” Casey warned.  Casey told KTAB/KRBC he and his wife Pamela […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Two high-profile Abilene murders scheduled for trial on same day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two high-profile murder cases in Abilene are set for trial on the same day, exactly one month away. Luke Sweetser, accused of killing Abilene realtor Tom Niblo in December 2016, and Michael and Johnnie Dee Miller, accused of shooting and killing their neighbor Aaron Howard over a fight about trash in the alley in September 2018, are all set to stand trial August 22, 2022.
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
BigCountryHomepage

Man shot during disturbance in north Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was shot during a disturbance in north Abilene Monday afternoon. Police say two men were involved in the disturbance that took place at a home on the 1500 block of Kirkwood Street just after 2:00 p.m. A police report reveals both men involved...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy