Kirby Smart gets major pay raise with contract extension through 2031

After delivering the first football national championship to Georgia since 1980, head coach Kirby Smart has been rewarded with a new contract and a hefty pay raise.

Announced on the final day of SEC Media Days, the contract will keep Smart in Athens through the 2031 season and increases his salary from $7 million to $10.25 million with that figure rising to $12.25 by the end of the contract with a total value of $112 million over the length of the deal.

With the new deal, Smart joins USC’s Lincoln Riley and Alabama’s Nick Saban among the highest-paid coaches in all of college football.

"Mary Beth, my family & I are excited and grateful for the extension of my agreement with The University of Georgia. This is home for us, our roots run deep here. My commitment to this University and our Football program is unwavering," Smart said in a release from UGA Athletics. ”I'm thankful to President Jere Morehead and Josh Brooks for their continued support of Georgia Football. It's an honor being the head football coach at the University of Georgia, and while I'm certainly proud of what we've been able to accomplish, I'm confident the best is yet to come!"

Culminating with a win over the Crimson Tide in last year’s national title game, Smart’s first six seasons have brought sustained success back to Athens with multiple playoff appearances. While plenty of talent remains thanks to Smart's effort on the recruiting trail, player development shined this April as the program broke a modern-era record with 15 draft picks, including five first-round picks.