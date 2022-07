VENTURA, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with the stabbing death of a 26-year-old man in Ventura. According to police, the victim, Marcos Guzman Reyes of Ventura, was riding his bike on the bike path west of Victoria Avenue on the extension of Montalvo Hill Park Saturday around 2 p.m. when he was approached by the suspect and stabbed multiple times on his upper torso.

VENTURA, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO