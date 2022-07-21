ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, FL

Fundraising raffle to assist cancer patient

By admin
ecbpublishing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't miss your opportunity to win one of several valuable prizes and help a worthwhile cause at the same time by buying your ticket for a drawing to be held on Monday, Aug. 1. All the money raised will go to help Amber Selman Lé. Lé is a...

ecbpublishing.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALB 10

Lowndes Co. school lunch program ends for some schools

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Last school year, students at Lowndes County Schools didn’t have to pay for lunch and breakfast but that’s about to change. Lowndes County School System was operating under a USDA waiver that kept parents from paying for students to eat lunch and breakfast but as of June 30, that waiver expired for some schools. Now it’s for all of them.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

VSU to say farewell to Ashley Cinemas in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta State University invites their local community out to say farewell to Ashley Cinemas on July 23 and the 24th. From 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., the exterior lights will be lit for students and community members to join one another in commemorating the end of the cinema and the beginning of a new project on the site.
VALDOSTA, GA
Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee Events Beginning July 22

Date: Friday, July 22, 2022, from 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. What you’ll get: Your ticket gets you a 90-minute chilling experience and 4-part interactive cocktail journey. The Haunted Tavern is a dark chilling cocktail experience run by the decedents of Ichabod Crane. The tavern keeper will guide guests through a 4-part interactive cocktail journey while sharing chilling and dark tales of his ancestor’s past and the ghost of Tallahassee. Beware of the surprises of the night and of course, the guests that never left. The event is held at the Historic Luxe, one of the most haunted places in the city and home to their own ghost.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
City
Tampa, FL
City
Newberry, FL
County
Madison County, FL
City
Monticello, FL
Local
Florida Health
WALB 10

1 arrested in Valdosta homicide

Family still searching for answers in Thomasville missing woman’s case. Turner Co. Sheriff’s Office continues to crack down on interstate speeders. Turner Co. Sheriff’s Office continues to crack down on interstate speeders. Lee Co. seeing surge in economic development. Updated: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT.
VALDOSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Greene
Person
David Wynn
usf.edu

Remains of a previously unidentified World War II soldier will soon be buried in Tallahassee

A World War II Soldier from Valdosta, Georgia will soon find a final resting place in Tallahassee. The remains of a soldier who died during the war were recently identified. U.S Amy Air Force Staff Sergeant William Wood was serving as the gunner on a B-24 Liberator in August of 1943. The 25-year-old's plane crashed after being hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire. Following the crash Wood’s remains could not be identified. His body was buried with other unidentified remains in a Civilian Military Cemetery in Bolovan, Ploiesti, Prahova, Romania.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Remains of World War II airman from Georgia returning to US for burial in Florida

After 79 years, the remains of a World War II soldier from South Georgia are returning to the U.S. for burial. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. William O. Wood, who grew up in Valdosta, will be buried Aug. 1 at the Tallahassee National Cemetery in Florida, the Valdosta Daily Times reported. The Tallahassee cemetery is the closest military burial ground to Valdosta, according to the newspaper.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. restaurant owner seeing more ‘dine and dash’ incidents

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - You’ve likely heard the term “dine and dash.” That’s when customers leave without paying. Martin Moreno-Valencia owns Mexican restaurants in Cairo, Valdosta and Perry, Fla. He said this kind of incident costs him from $500 to $1,000 a month. “We have people...
CAIRO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Fundraising#Fitness#Oyster#Charity#The Mayo Clinic#Clover Hill Showpig Farm
ecbpublishing.com

Bus service to Tallahassee coming soon

County officials last week signed a three-year agreement with the state that will allow for the establishment of a bus shuttle service to and from Tallahassee via Big Bend Transit (BBT). The buses will travel from Monticello to locations in Tallahassee, where riders will be able to access established StarMetro...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Wakulla County crash restricts Crawfordville Hwy traffic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A serious accident with injuries is reducing traffic to one lane on Crawfordville Highway, according to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office. The accident is close to the 1200 block of Crawfordville Highway, near Zion Hill Rd. Officials said the highway could be shut down completely in the near future for a length of time.
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Charities
southfloridareporter.com

Takeaways From Tallahassee – Book Closing Means Business

It’s Primary season in Florida, and that means it’s time to register to vote or update your party affiliation. Monday marks book closing, the 29-day deadline to register in advance of an election. In this case, the upcoming vote is Florida’s Primary Election on Aug. 23, a day when races from Governor to City Commissioner will be on the ballot.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

LCSO investigating accidental shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental shooting in the 9000 block of Winged Foot Drive. LCSO posted limited information on Saturday, indicating the scene is still active. There is no word yet on any injuries. WCTV is working to learn more information.
LEON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy