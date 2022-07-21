Fundraising raffle to assist cancer patient

Date: Friday, July 22, 2022, from 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. What you’ll get: Your ticket gets you a 90-minute chilling experience and 4-part interactive cocktail journey. The Haunted Tavern is a dark chilling cocktail experience run by the decedents of Ichabod Crane. The tavern keeper will guide guests through a 4-part interactive cocktail journey while sharing chilling and dark tales of his ancestor’s past and the ghost of Tallahassee. Beware of the surprises of the night and of course, the guests that never left. The event is held at the Historic Luxe, one of the most haunted places in the city and home to their own ghost.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO