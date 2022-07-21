ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defensive line has become the Texans' historical identity

By Mark Lane
 4 days ago
Some teams Some NFL teams are known throughout the decades by their positions.

When one thinks of the Green Bay Packers, exemplary quarterback play from Bart Starr, Brett Favre, and Aaron Rodgers comes to mind. When sports fans think of the Pittsburgh Steelers, dominant edge defenders such as L.C. Greenwood, James Harrison, and T.J. Watt rush to the fore.

As the Houston Texans enter their 21st season of play, their historical identity is starting to forge.

According to Jeremy Fowler from ESPN, who participated in rankings for all 32 NFL teams over the next three seasons, the one position that is starting to define the Texans is defensive end. In ESPN’s three-year power rankings for all 32 NFL teams, Fowler mentioned that what could help the Texans get back on track is leaning into their defensive line.

What could change for the better: Reestablish dominance across the defensive line. Houston isn’t rich in football tradition, but Mario Williams and J.J. Watt are names that come to mind when thinking about Texans folklore. Time to rebuild that front. Resigning defensive tackle Maliek Collins is a good start but not enough.

The Texans’ re-signing of Collins was a stopgap measure for the 2022 season — much the same way bringing in defensive ends Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes was also a one-season solution.

What the Texans will really be looking at for the long-term as it relates to the defensive line is the play of defensive end Jonathan Greenard. The former 2020 third-round pick from Florida is entering the penultimate year of his contract. After 2022, the Texans and Greenard can start talking about an extension. Greenard can get an early start on the negotiations with a 10.0-sack season this year.

Williams. Watt. Greenard.

Even if Greenard doesn’t make a convincing case for an extension, the Texans should consider adding Alabama edge defender Will Anderson, who is projected to go in the top-3 of the 2023 NFL draft. Adding a catalytic edge defender would be in keeping with Houston’s historical identity.

