Lake Night: Should the Twins trade Carlos Correa?

As the Twins come back from the All-Star break in first place in the American League Central, questions loom whether they will be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline on August 2nd. One idea that many have suggested since the spring is that the team will trade superstar shortstop Carlos Correa. Correa, who is in the first year of a three year deal that include player options at the end of each season, would likely bring a haul of prospects back to the Twins. Should a first place team do that? Henry Lake says the move would signal one thing.

"Carlos Correa, at the end of this year, is going to opt out. Make himself a free agent again. It will be interesting to see what the numbers look like for him. But, if you identify as somebody who says that Carlos Correa needs to be traded, we need to get something in return for him, then to me you're saying you don't view the Twins as a contender."

The Twins, who are two games ahead of Cleveland and three games ahead of Chicago in the American League Central standings, are considered to have the 16th hardest schedule remaining in all of Major League Baseball. Lake thinks there's a very easy answer about what they should do with Correa at the deadline.

"For me, at least, because I think this team that's in first place and if they want to remain in first place need to hold on to Carlos Correa. Let's roll the dice in the postseason. You keep him."

Correa, who is hitting .279 with 11 home runs and 33 RBI in 70 games this season, hasn't lived up to his potential at the plate yet this season. Lake believes that the Twins need to keep a leader in the clubhouse and look at a different area to make a move in.

"I am on team keep Carlos Correa. Because I want to see my team be a contender right now. I don't want to go ahead and flip him for something that can help us, maybe, 3-4 years away. I am team keep Carlos Correa, and if you need to do something to add to the bullpen or whatever, let's try and do that. But, let's roll with that."

The Twins return to action on Saturday as they start a two-game series with the Detroit Tigers. Pregame starts at 4:30pm on News Talk 830 WCCO and the Audacy app.