penny11534

Davante Adams is clearly very high on his new quarterback, Derek Carr - maybe too high. The former Green Bay Packers quarterback opened up about transitioning from Aaron Rodgers to Carr in Las Vegas. Adams believes that both Rodgers and Carr are future Pro Football Hall of Famers. Rodgers, obviously,...
The Green Bay Packers are a very careful team when it comes to major injuries historically, and it usually ends up paying off in the end. The team is continuing to be very careful with five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari as they placed the 30-year old on the PUP list Saturday. The former Colorado Buffalo star missed almost the entire season while recovering from his ACL tear he suffered on New Year's Eve of the 2020 season.
Green Bay Packers star left tackle David Bakhtiari tore his ACL on December 31st, 2020. Now, a year and a half later, the injury is still impacting Bakhtiari. David Bakhtiari was placed on the physically unable to perform list today. With training camp quickly approaching, this isn’t the news that anyone in the Packers organization wanted to hear. There was hope that he would be ready to go by the start of training camp.
On Friday, the Green Bay Packers placed nine players on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari wasn't included in that group. That led many fans to believe that Bakhtiari is at full strength and ready for the very first day of training camp. However, the latest update on his status says otherwise.
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay Packers All Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari's return from the torn ACL in his left knee has hit another snag. More than a year and a half removed from his injury, he's still not in the clear. Bakhtiari was placed on the physically unable to perform list Saturday, according to ESPN's Field Yates, meaning he almost certainly won't be on the field when the Packers hold their first training camp practice on Wednesday.
As the only publicly-owned NFL franchise, the Green Bay Packers are the only team in the league required to divulge their yearly financial earnings. The Packers' numbers from the 2021 season were released on Friday. The team earned a total revenue of $579 million — $347 million in national revenue...
GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers' financial picture has returned to its pre-pandemic form. The team reported a $77.7 million operating profit on Friday for the most recent fiscal year, a sharp turnaround from the $38.8 million loss in the pandemic season of 2020, and more in line with the pre-pandemic profit of $70.3 million following the 2019 season.
Comments / 0