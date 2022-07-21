penny11534

The Green Bay Packers are a very careful team when it comes to major injuries historically, and it usually ends up paying off in the end. The team is continuing to be very careful with five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari as they placed the 30-year old on the PUP list Saturday. The former Colorado Buffalo star missed almost the entire season while recovering from his ACL tear he suffered on New Year's Eve of the 2020 season.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO