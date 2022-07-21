ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

What is Paxlovid, the pill Biden is taking after testing positive for COVID?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – The White House confirmed on Thursday that President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 . While he is said to be experiencing mild symptoms, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden is taking Paxlovid.

But what is Paxlovid?

Paxlovid is an antiviral therapy produced by Pfizer and given to patients with COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization for the pill in December, making it the first approved for use against COVID-19 in the U.S. It’s intended to reduce the severity of COVID symptoms.

Biden tests positive for COVID-19

The pill is available by prescription, and the FDA recently authorized state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe it to eligible patients. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said the move “could expand access to timely treatment for some patients who are eligible.” Previously, only doctors could prescribe the pill.

Paxlovid must be taken within five days after COVID symptoms begin, according to the FDA .

Currently, the antiviral pill is only authorized to treat patients 12 years old and older who weigh at least 88 pounds after they test positive for COVID. Paxlovid can be used in patients with mild to moderate COVID that are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID, which could lead to hospitalization or death.

This includes older people – Biden is 79 – and those with health issues like heart disease, obesity, cancer, or diabetes.

Paxlovid is given as three tablets: two nirmatrelvir tablets and one ritonavir tablet. The nirmatrelvir inhibits a SARS-CoV-2 protein, which stops the virus from replicating, and the ritonavir, which slows the breakdown of the nirmatrelvir, the FDA explains . The three tablets are taken together twice a day for five days.

Paxlovid isn’t approved to prevent a person from getting COVID, or in place of getting a vaccine.

Why it feels like practically everyone has COVID right now

The U.S.’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, took Paxlovid last month after testing positive for COVID. He later said he had a recurrence of symptoms after taking the antiviral pill .

While speaking at a global health forum, Fauci said he tested negative for COVID for three consecutive days after finishing his five-day Paxlovid series. On the fourth day, though, Fauci said he tested positive and began having worsening symptoms.

He referred to it as “ Paxlovid rebound ,” which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledged may happen. The agency issued an advisory in May that patients may again have symptoms and a positive COVID test within two to eight days of finishing their Paxlovid series.

Fauci ultimately did a second round of Paxlovid, which the CDC has not determined to be necessary if patients experience a rebound of symptoms. Instead, experiencing symptoms after taking the pill “may be part of the natural history” of the virus.

Biden is now the second president to test positive for COVID. Former President Trump contracted the virus in October 2020 and was hospitalized for three days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Melanie Vásquez Russell and Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WDTN

GOP plots Fauci probe after midterms

Congressional Republicans are eagerly floating investigations into Anthony Fauci and the Biden administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic if they win back control of the House or Senate in the midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
WDTN

PHOTOS: Tornado hits, damages Troy

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A tornado touched down in Troy Saturday, leaving behind damage. The National Weather Service said an EF1 tornado hit Troy and the most heavily concentrated area of damage was seen near Drury Lane and Ridge Ave. Large trees were downed — one snapped at the base — and roofs were damaged. A car was heavily damaged by a falling tree limb.
TROY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Pill#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#White House
WDTN

Missing in Ohio: TikTok girl with 10K followers

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of TikToker Georjlyn Hayes has filed a missing person’s report with the Coshocton County Sheriff’s office. Brenda Hayes, the 20-year-old’s mother, told NBC4 her daughter has been missing since July 12. Hayes at first thought Georjlyn was in Columbus and then Cincinnati, but became concerned when Georjlyn posted a TikTok that she was stranded in Kentucky. The young woman has around 10,500 followers on the social media platform.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Another round of storms Sunday

Hot and humid going into the evening, and that will continue into the night. A chance of showers and storms overnight, mainly in the northern counties. Tomorrow will be dry through the early afternoon, but hot and humid with heat index values getting to around 100. A chance of strong storms late in the afternoon, and through early Sunday night, with damaging winds being the main concern. A good chance of rain through much of the week, with temperatures mainly staying cool.
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

Kentucky family searching for answers in unusual case

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – Georgetown police are asking for your help in connection to a unusual death investigation. In 2020, 27-year-old Brittany Powell was found dead at Suffoleta Park in Georgetown and now police and her family are asking for information in her case. Powell was found in...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WDTN

Why is ‘Chucky’ stalking this Alabama neighborhood?

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) – Kendra Walden wasn’t sure what she’d seen. She sat in the passenger seat as her colleague drove down a hilly, residential street in Pinson, Alabama. “That looks like a real-life Chucky,” she said. Walden and her colleague thought they were hallucinating for...
PINSON, AL
WDTN

Miami County COVID levels elevated to high by CDC

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami County has been experiencing an upward trend of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for the past several weeks. Due to this increase, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has raised Miami County from low to high level in its COVID-19 Community Level Framework.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Tornado confirmed in western Ohio

TROY, Ohio (WCMH) — An EF1 tornado touched down in western Ohio during a line of powerful storms moving through the state Saturday. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the tornado touched down in Troy, Miami County, at approximately 10:45 a.m. and lasted for three minutes, tearing a swath of damage approximately 1.8 miles long.
TROY, OH
