ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: All The Stylish Looks At The 2022 ESPYS

By Shannon Dawson
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oYGic_0gnkKeb000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jSNtv_0gnkKeb000

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


Power players across sports, music, and Hollywood came together for a night to remember during the 2022 ESPYS on Wednesday. The Chicago Sky’s Candace Parker and College softball star Jocelyn Alo were among the night’s biggest winners. On the red carpet, a star-studded list of celebrities showed off their best runway couture for the big event.

Three-time Emmy nominee Quinta Brunson attended the ceremony wearing a show-stopping Prabal Gurung colorful feathered dress. The Abbott Elementary creator styled up the gaudy look with pink strapped opened-toe heels and a cute short pixie cute with bumped ends. The Philadelphia native opted for a natural beat with light pink eye shadow for makeup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zXh3h_0gnkKeb000

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / GettyDecorated track and field sprinter Allyson Felix turned heads down the runway in a black Greta Constantine mini dress. The stunning ensemble featured ruffled pink satin material that trailed down the front and sides of the unique piece.

Fans and aficionados of the sports world don’t call Allyson Felix the GOAT for nothing. The world-renowned athlete has been competing in the Olympic Games since 2004, securing seven gold medals and thirteen world championships throughout her incredible career.

In 2020, Felix made history, becoming the first Olympian to earn eleven medals after she blazed through the women’s 4x400m relay competition at the Tokyo Olympics. In April, the legendary athlete announced that she would be retiring after a historic 20-year-long sprinting career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24u8sh_0gnkKeb000

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


These weren’t the only looks we were pining over at the 2022 ESPYS. Here are a few more celebs and athletes who dominated the red carpet at the awards ceremony.

1. Zuri Hall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XbMeN_0gnkKeb000 Source:Getty

Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall served looks and body in a cream-colored body con dress that featured beautiful cutouts.

2. Ayesha Curry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rhPoG_0gnkKeb000 Source:Getty

Ayesha Curry came to support her superstar hubby Stephen Curry, who hosted this year’s award show. The International Smoke restauranteur slayed in a flowing black and white Monot gown that featured a high slit. Mrs. Curry showed off her toned legs and sculpted arms in the beautiful dress.

3. Lisa Leslie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oyckx_0gnkKeb000 Source:Getty

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie graced the red carpet wearing a beautiful white belted floor-length sheer gown. The basketball star wore her wavey tresses down with two angel braids.

4. Ciara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c90gX_0gnkKeb000
Source:Getty

Ciara , who was also a presenter during the award ceremony, rocked the show in a black plunging V-neck dress that exposed a diamond-encrusted bra. For hair, Cici dolled up the look with a chic short bob.

5. Lil Rel Howery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BWQ9k_0gnkKeb000 Source:Getty

Get Out star Lil Rel Howery stormed through the red carpet wearing a slick-fitting maroon vest and matching pants.

6. Lil Wayne & Kameron Carter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PmZYg_0gnkKeb000 Source:Getty

Lil Wayne and his son Kameron Carter attended the big event in matching attire. The Cash Money rapper opted for a simple long-sleeved black shirt with black leather pants. Wayne paired the casual look with an icy diamond chain for some added flair. Kameron posed alongside his superstar dad on the red carpet, wearing a black t-shirt and jeans.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Lisa Leslie
Person
Allyson Felix
Person
Candace Parker
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Return We Didn’t See Coming, But Should Have.

There’s been plenty of walking wounded on Bold & Beautiful lately, whether it be emotional or physical, but a distinct shortage of doctors. Which is one of the reasons we shouldn’t be surprised that they’re bringing a new (old) physician back to the canvas now. Bridget was...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espys#Carpet#Track And Field#Olympics#Awards Ceremony#Red Carpet Rundown#The Chicago Sky
Majic 94.5

Kelly Rowland Goes in on Sesame Street For Ignoring Black Children During Parade

Kelly Rowland has responded to a video that seemingly shows a Sesame Street mascot blatantly ignoring two black children during a parade. The event took place at the Sesame Place theme park in Philadelphia. In the clip. you’ll see the Sesame Street character Rosita walking, waving, and high-fiving with visitors to the theme park. However, when she gets near the two young black children who are excited for a hug, she appears to wave them off, and proceeds to move forward with the parade.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Majic 94.5

Stylist Tim B. Discusses Highlights From Styling Ashanti’s June/July HelloBeautiful Cover

Since 2002, Ashanti Douglass has been the epitome of style and grace. The Long Island native, who stepped on the music scene producing bop after bop, quickly earned the Princess of Hip Hop and R&B title. As if her hip-swaying love songs weren’t enough, the Grammy-award-winning artist kept us intrigued with her ultra-feminine, sexy sense of style.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Majic 94.5

Hot Spot: Mo’Nique Finally Gets Her Netflix Stand-Up Special [WATCH]

After a long battle with Netflix, Mo’Nique is finally coming out with her very first Netflix special. The comedian is also repairing her relationships and will be starring in a Lee Daniels film. In tragic news, a crew member from Law & Order was shot on set. Also, Keke Palmer speaks out against Bill Murray after his film was shut down.
TV & VIDEOS
Majic 94.5

William Hart, Lead Singer Of The Delfonics, Dies At 77

William “Poogie” Hart, the Grammy Award-winning lead singer and songwriter of the R&B group The Delfonics, has passed away. He was 77. According to TMZ, Hart had complained of trouble breathing, and he was taken to Temple University Hospital on Thursday (July 14), where he died due to complications from surgery.
CELEBRITIES
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy