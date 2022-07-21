ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Charles Johnson, ex-NFLer, NC high school athletic director, dead at 50

By Associated Press
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xrST_0gnkKUic00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3boPRH_0gnkKUic00
FILE – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Charles Johnson (81) dives for a pass as Baltimore Ravens’ DeRon Jenkins defends during an NFL football game in Pittsburgh on Oct. 18, 1998. The pass fell incomplete. Johnson, the former Colorado receiver who won a Super Bowl title with New England in his nine-year NFL career, has died. He was 50. The university confirmed Johnson’s death Wednesday through Heritage High School, the Wake Forest school where he was an assistant athletic director. (AP Photo/Roberto Borea, File)

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Charles Johnson, the former Colorado receiver who won a Super Bowl title with New England in a nine-year NFL career, has died. He was 50.

The university confirmed Johnson’s death Wednesday through Heritage High School, the Wake Forest school where he was an assistant athletic director.

Greensboro College running back, Shy’Heem Clemons, killed in mall shooting

WNCN-TV in Raleigh reported Wednesday that police found a body in a hotel room Sunday during a welfare check at a Hampton Inn and Suites and that a preliminary investigation indicated no signs of foul play.

Johnson was selected 17th overall by Pittsburgh in the 1994 draft. He spent five seasons with the Steelers, two with Philadelphia, helped New England win the Super Bowl in the 2001 season and ended his career with Buffalo in 2002.

“Words simply can’t explain or identify who C.J. was to many,” said former quarterback Kordell Stewart, Johnson’s Colorado and Pittsburgh teammate. “I’m not sure how to process this properly — we’ve been friends for over 30 years — but just know C.J. will be missed. My heart goes out to Tanisha (his wife), their kids and family. May God bless them and keep them during these trying times.”

In 133 career regular-season NFL games, Johnson had 354 receptions for 4,606 yards and 24 touchdowns.

At Colorado, Johnson was a freshman on the Buffaloes’ 1990 national championship team and finished with 127 receptions for 2,447 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell, who was Johnson’s receivers coach in 1992 and 1993, released a statement Wednesday, saying:

“I was shocked and very distraught hearing the news about CJ. He was a great person, teammate, and had a infectious personality. He wore the pride and tradition of the Buffaloes on his sleeve. One of the best competitors I’ve coached at the WR position. Rest In Peace CJ.”

Johnson starred at Cajon High School in California.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Three star wide receiver Paul Davis de-commits from Duke

Duke Football suffered the second loss of a committed player of the cycle on Friday afternoon as the program’s third highest rated prospect announced he was no longer on board with the Blue Devils. Three star Georgia wide receiver Paul Davis has de-committed from Duke. The Hartwell (GA) Hart...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Football
State
Colorado State
Raleigh, NC
Sports
All Hawks

Gym Named After Nate McMillan in North Carolina

Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan received a great honor on Friday afternoon. The city of Raliegh, North Carolina, officially named the gym at Lions Park Community Center the Nate McMillan Gymnasium. As you could expect, the basketball legend was treated with a hero's welcome. Friends, family, and community leaders...
ATLANTA, GA
Fox News

Details around death of Blue Jays coach's daughter revealed: 'Terrible accident'

Julia Budzinski, the 17-year-old daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski, was remembered in a vigil as more details were revealed about her death. Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources spokesperson Paige Pearson said Monday the teen was one of two girls who fell off a tube being pulled by a boat on the James River in Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deron Jenkins
FOX8 News

Two killed in shooting at North Carolina convenience store

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Ayden police are investigating a shooting that killed two men Wednesday night. Officials said they responded to Le Le’s Convenient Mart at 4448 Lee Street on Wednesday at 7:14 p.m. in reference to a possible gunshot victim. Officers found two men who had been shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to ECU Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
AYDEN, NC
FOX8 News

NC woman wins $1 million after buying $30 scratch-off

SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — Helen Holley, of Robersonville, bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Holley bought her winning $10,000,000 Colossal Cash ticket from the Circle K on Horner Boulevard in Sanford. When Holley arrived at lottery...
SANFORD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Pittsburgh Steelers#Heritage High School#Wake Forest#Greensboro College#Wncn Tv#Kordell
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball to host son of five-time NBA champ

Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) four-star combo guard Dylan Harper does not yet boast a Duke basketball recruiting offer. Yet that may soon change. Late last week at Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., the 6-foot-5, 180-pound versatile lefty told Jamie Shaw of On3 that he hears from the Duke staff often and is planning a trip to check out the Blue Devils in person:
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
FOX8 News

Pizza delivery box leads to prison for North Carolina man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — An accused methamphetamine dealer in North Carolina has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after federal prosecutors say investigators used a pizza delivery box with his address on it to track him down. U.S. Attorney Michael Easley says Jerrell Taylor of Kinston was sentenced...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
FOX8 News

Person abducted, assaulted and left for dead in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was abducted, assaulted and left for dead after being kidnapped in Greensboro on Wednesday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Greensboro police received a report from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office that a person had been assaulted and kidnapped from Greensboro. Rockingham County […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead, 2 airlifted, 4 injured in NC shooting

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and four others are injured following a Saturday morning shooting in Moore County, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. At 3:28 a.m. on Saturday, deputies came to a large gathering in the Pinebluff area after getting reports of...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy