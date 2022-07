Activists gathered at San Bernardino City Hall Saturday to call for accountability after police shot and killed 23-year-old Rob Adams during an incident that was captured on camera. While police said their use of deadly force was justified, the victim's family was calling for a state and federal investigation of the San Bernardino Police Department. "They didn't have to kill my brother," the 23-year-old victim's sister said. "I hope they give us justice." RELATED: Family disputes officers' version of events leading up to fatal shooting of 23-year-old Black man Rob AdamsEarlier this week, SBPD released a video with enhanced images, accompanied by commentary...

