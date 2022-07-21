ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

'The Godfather' mansion on Airbnb

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
fox5ny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - Airbnb has an offer you can't refuse if you're a fan of 'The Godfather' movies. The Staten Island home used as the exterior for...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
familydaysout.com

11 Fun and Cheap Things To Do In New York City

New York City is one of the most commonly visited cities in the entire world. It is made up of five boroughs: Brooklyn, Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, and Staten Island. Each borough boasts its own distinct culture and sights to see, leaving visitors with plenty of ground to cover. There is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Punk Island 2022 in pictures

Free, all-ages, DIY punk festival Punk Island returned for its first edition since 2019 on Saturday (7/23). Instead of its usual Randall's Island location, the fest happened at Bushwick's Maria Hernandez Park, this year, with organizers writing, "As a collective, we decided that we wanted to come back at a smaller scale and work our way up to what we once had pre-pandemic."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nycbbq.com

Go Hog Wild at Pig Island NYC 2022 This September

Pig Island NYC, one of New York’s top annual barbecue events, will return on Sept 10, 2022, at Snug Harbor Cultural Center on Staten Island. This year’s event, now in its 13th year, will feature more than 20 chefs and pitmasters from around the country cooking up creative pork-based main dishes and vegetable-based sides.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
State
New York State
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Entertainment
98.1 The Hawk

Two Top Restaurants In The World Are In New York

New York is known for its amazing people, culture, and food and you know we love to eat. Recently the world’s best restaurants have just been announced and two restaurants from New York made the list. In London, one of the most prestigious awards on the plant, the 2022 iteration of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants were announced and New York was well represented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox
fox5ny.com

Brooklyn bishop robbed during services

NEW YORK - A Brooklyn bishop was robbed during his church service Sunday. The NYPD says it happened around 11:15 a.m. Sunday inside the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministry on Remsen Ave. in Canarsie. Bishop Lamor Whitehead was live-streaming his service when three gunmen entered the church. He got down...
BROOKLYN, NY
offMetro.com

5 Delicious Restaurants in Brooklyn You Should Try

I don’t know exactly why, but Brooklyn has always been my favorite borough in NYC. Maybe because of Brooklyn Bridge or Prospect Park, maybe because it’s so lively and crowded (it’s the most populous borough in the city with over 2.5 million people!), maybe because of all the things you can do in Brooklyn, or maybe it’s just because of the GOOD food, and the great restaurants.
BROOKLYN, NY
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in NYC in 2022

Some people love sushi and others loathe it. However, the interesting thing is that those who aren’t particularly fond of it usually haven’t experienced it at its best. There’s a huge difference between getting sushi at your local supermarket counter and having it prepared fresh. Especially by individuals who’ve dedicated their lives to learning how to do it properly. The truly great restaurants source their products from fresh sources on a daily basis. Below are 20 of the very best sushi restaurants in all of New York City. Whether you love sushi or not, you owe it to yourself to try at least a few of these out and see what you think.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Airbnb
fox5ny.com

East Village residents say Wingstop's fried chicken odor is unbearable

NEW YORK - Some East Village residents are complaining that their condos constantly smell like fried chicken--and they say a new Wingstop around the corner is to blame. "All day every day the residents get to smell chicken and french fries and feel like they’re wearing grease," says condo owner, Lawton Taylor. "And it’s not when we’re on our balcony it’s even when we’re sitting in our homes."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Slate

America’s Proud Armpit

I’ve long held a grudge against Marvel productions for their lazy typecasting of villains, most egregiously when Iron Man cast the tremendous Egyptian actor Sayed Badreya to play a terrorist just a few years after he produced and starred in T for Terrorist, a short meant to raise awareness for how damaging those portrayals can be. (I get why he took the role, but damn!) Yet as a card-carrying New Jersey Muslim, I could not in good conscience skip Ms. Marvel, the Garden State-set story of a Muslim teenager discovering her superpowers. And I have to say: This show kind of nails it. It’s a lot of fun, and at times alarmingly accurate: We do in fact have our Eid celebrations in parking lots, but only because we’d never get a permit to bring a bouncy castle to Liberty State Park. Who knew if you hire Muslim writers and directors, you end up with work that can pass the smell test?
POLITICS
The Staten Island Advance

‘New way of watching movies’: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema opens in New Dorp; check out the Wu-Tang Clan-inspired ambiance

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s newest movie theater is now open, and it has a little Wu-Tang Clan flair. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New Dorp held its soft opening on Friday night, where Tim League, founder and CEO of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, christened the new space by smashing open a bottle of Champagne with a saber as a dozen of team members clapped and cheered in celebration.
The Staten Island Advance

Taco Bell’s newest Staten Island location set to open Sunday

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Taco Bell will have its inaugural day in Rosebank on Sunday, July 24. Doors open at 9 a.m. for the borough’s fourth such restaurant. Franchisee Ketan Shah said the location at 429 Tompkins Ave. will employ 25 workers. Each staffer will be able to treat family members to a meal on the inaugural day. The store will close early on Sunday — around 6 p.m., later if busier — and reopen with normal daily hours on Monday, July 25. Regular hours of business going forward from there will be 11 a.m. to midnight.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Hudson Reporter

Dine, Dance, & Delight in the Fun at La Festa Italiana 2022

Holy Rosary Church in Jersey City plans to cool down the August heat with a five-day splash of summer fun known as La Festa Italiana 2022. Starting Wednesday, Aug. 10, and running through Sunday, Aug. 14, from 5 pm-to-1l pm each night, the neighborhood surrounding Holy Rosary Church on 6th & Brunswick Streets will be a fun-filled block party of vendors selling a diversity of delicious dishes and dynamic dance bands playing Top-40 hits that promise families and friends fabulous memories to last a lifetime.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Beachgoers take in the sun at Staten Island beaches

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Residents took to Staten Island beaches to soak in the sun Saturday amid an oppressive heat wave that has plagued the borough for days. Despite an air quality alert and heat advisory from the National Weather Service (NWS), beachgoers set up tents, beach chairs, and towels under sunny skies along beaches at South Beach and Midland Beach.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn diner owner cleaning up after burglars spark fire

NEW YORK -- The owner of a diner that has been around for almost 50 years in Brooklyn is picking up the pieces after the restaurant was burglarized early Saturday morning.A burnt shell is what is left of the ATM located in the entry way of Brooklyn Eats after it caught on fire during a botched burglary."They proceeded to take out a blowtorch and try to open up the ATM, which ... they couldn't do it, but they burned the plastic of the ATM, which caught on fire," general manager Georgios Papadopoulos told CBS2's Thalia Perez.Surveillance cameras caught two suspects...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy