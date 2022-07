Are you a teen who enjoys dogs? Historic Manassas needs a few dog-loving volunteers to support their Aug. 5 First Friday event, “Dog Days of Summer,” 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Harris Pavilion in Old Town Manassas! Volunteers age 15+ are needed to help fill splash pools which will be used by the pooches. Volunteers must be comfortable being around dogs; wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty. You’ll have fun while watching the canines splash around! Please email Kelly@historicmanassasinc.org for more information.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO