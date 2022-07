Anyone who has driven east on I-84 and exited in Tolland in recent years has seen the signs posted on the adjacent on-ramp as they wait at the stoplight. The town’s Democrats often post messages in that spot, which is on private land and doubles as a convenient spot for police to park when helping the traffic flow on nights when the UConn men’s or women’s basketball teams play games on campus.

TOLLAND, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO