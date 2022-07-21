Emporia State Football holds summer showcase camp

Brexten Green was only an Emporia State Hornet for a year. But the impact he made on people would make you believe he was on campus for much longer. Green, 20, tragically died on July 2 in a cliff diving accident at Grand Lake in Oklahoma. He was about to enter his redshirt freshman year on the ESU football team.
FARGO, N.D. — Emporia wrestlers Xerarch Tungjaroenkul and Madelynn Griffin participated in the 2022 United States Marine Corps/USA Wrestling Junior and 16U National Championships this week, representing Team Kansas. The event was held inside North Dakota State University’s FargoDome. Tungjaroenkul, wrestling in the junior freestyle 152-pound weight class,...
It only took one year away from education for Carolyn Davis to realize how much she missed having an impact on students’ lives. Even during the craziness of COVID and all the mask wearing that chased her away in the first place, it couldn’t deny the fact that she missed helping kids achieve success as they pursue their dreams.
All seven members of the USD 253 Board of Education deserve a pat on the back for their decision Thursday to keep William Allen White Elementary School open for the 2022-23 school year. We heard rumors of the school closing early in the week, when multiple people contacted us asking...
The Chase County Fair held their kickoff celebration on Saturday night, which included a performance by the Schmitz Blitz Band and food trucks. The Schmitz Blitz Band played at the celebration last year, and after the performance last year, the board decided to have them back for a second year.
The teacher shortage is hitting Kansas hard, with 1,381 vacancies in the state as of spring 2022, according to the Kansas Department of Education. Emporia Public Schools has also been heavily affected, with over 70 open positions, according to numbers the district published Tuesday. The vacancies came after USD 253...
Saturday was not Kirk VanDegrift's first fire rescue. But it was the first time he encountered real people. “I didn't think. I just did it... It's just what you do,” VanDegrift said Sunday about his actions before dawn Saturday in Cottonwood Falls. Even though one woman died, he potentially saved others.
An 8-year-old survivor of a deadly crash in Lyon County returned to Emporia last week to visit with the LifeSave 21 crewmembers who helped save his life. Alexander, and his father Aaron Wilson, made the trek across state lines from Oklahoma City to Emporia on July 16 to visit with the first responders who transported him the day he and his siblings were pulled out of a fiery crash last month that claimed the life of his mother Sacha McNack.
Nearly two years after closing its studio space amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kansas Free for Arts is ready for a new beginning. The nonprofit arts advocacy and outreach organization has kicked off a three-year $3 million capital campaign, which director and co-founder Hank Osterhout said will expand programming and arts-based services to the community.
One person was shot early Friday in southeast Emporia. There’s no word of any arrests. An Emporia Police Department statement says the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Eastgate Plaza Drive, near East Street and Kansas Avenue. “Several shots were fired and one person was...
A new pastor with a passion for youth advocacy has taken the reins at Grace United Methodist Church. Edison De-Conti Toe recently came to Emporia to serve as the head pastor at GUMC, and as the youth director at First United Methodist Church.
Melvern Lake remains algae-free this weekend. But two areas related to the lake are under watches. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Thursday that the Melvern Swim Pond is now under an algae watch. So is the Melvern River (Outlet) Pond, which was put under a watch last week.
The city of Emporia announced Friday that it will conduct a survey to gather information and feedback about city priorities and the quality of programs and services. The survey will be administered through the ETC Institute, an Olathe-based firm that “specializes in the design and administration of market research for governmental organizations.”
A person was hospitalized Saturday night after authorities believe a car was rammed into a bridge support intentionally on Interstate 35. First responders found the damage around 9:55 p.m. at the Road U interchange. A statement from Lyon County Sheriff's Office said a bridge pillar was “impacted.” The extent of damage is not known, but traffic was flowing normally there Sunday.
The city of Emporia will begin a biosolids clean out at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, according to a release sent late Friday. "Nutri-Ject will mobilize on Monday and Tuesday" to clean out the biosolids holding area at the plant, the release said. Weather permitting, the process will take five - seven days.
One woman was killed in an early morning fire in Cottonwood Falls, Chase County Sheriff Rich Dorneker told The Gazette Saturday. The fire occurred at 801 8th Street at approximately 4:16 a.m. Sharon Tatman, who was in her mid-70s, died at her residence. The apartments are low-income housing units, Dorneker...
A tire blowout led to a crash on the Kansas Turnpike Thursday evening which left a teenager injured. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports it happened as a Grand Caravan traveled south around 5:45 p.m. The tire exploded about 14 miles north of the Admire exit, sending the vehicle out of control and into the center wall.
Comments / 0