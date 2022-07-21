Emporia State Football holds summer showcase camp

An 8-year-old survivor of a deadly crash in Lyon County returned to Emporia last week to visit with the LifeSave 21 crewmembers who helped save his life. Alexander, and his father Aaron Wilson, made the trek across state lines from Oklahoma City to Emporia on July 16 to visit with the first responders who transported him the day he and his siblings were pulled out of a fiery crash last month that claimed the life of his mother Sacha McNack.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO