Englewood, CO

Englewood police fire shots at burglar who nearly ran over officer

 3 days ago
Authorities on Thursday arrested a man they say nearly ran over an officer in Englewood while fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle.

Officers were dispatched at 1:46 a.m. to a burglary in the 2900 block of South Umatilla Street, police said.

The burglar drove away before officers could arrest him. The car crashed through a fence and nearly hit an officer. A different officer fired at the car, police said.

Authorities arrested the burglar a few hours later.

The 18th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team is investigating whether the officer was justified in firing at the burglar.

