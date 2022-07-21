ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Risk of Severe Weather in SE Minnesota Saturday

By TJ Leverentz
 3 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see severe weather this weekend. The Storm Prediction Center released an outlook for Saturday that shows most of southeast...

Stormy Saturday Left Many in Southeast Minnesota Without Power

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Severe thunderstorms rolled through southeast Minnesota Saturday afternoon and throughout the night, leaving many area residents without power. High winds hit Rochester Saturday afternoon, with gusts reaching as high as 66 mph in northwest Rochester. Hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota were without power as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday night. Some customers in Rochester were without power for over 19 hours. That power has since been restored.
ROCHESTER, MN
Tornado Warning Issued for Olmsted County

Update: 2:09 p.m: The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Fillmore County until 3:15 p.m. Update 1:35 p.m: The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning until 2:00 p.m. for Central Olmsted County in southeastern Minnesota. The NWS said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Rochester, moving east at 20 mph. Tornado and quarter-size hail is possible.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Best Places To Explore and Hike in Minnesota

Summer may be half over, but the nice weather is not going anywhere anytime soon! One of my favorite things to do outside as well as an activity with friends is hiking, or in my case, just walking around nature and admiring it (not necessarily the traditional hiking). Like always I came across a TikTok from a girl who listed the top ten places to hike in Minnesota, and I have to share some with you.
MINNESOTA STATE
Did You Know 95° in Minnesota = 145° Road Temperature?

When it gets hot in Minnesota, how hot does Minnesota get? Do roads get dangerously hot, or is that a myth? Do sidewalks pose a threat to our pets?. June 2022 saw enough hot weather to bring about roads buckling, as this Star Tribune story says, "The temperature hit a record-breaking 101 degrees last Monday, and metro area highways and freeways crumbled under the heat."
MINNESOTA STATE
Construction Work Closing Two Highway 14 Medians Near Rochester Begins Monday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Construction work to close the Highway 14 medians at Olmsted County Road 44 and 7th Street northwest is set to begin west of Rochester Monday. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said crews will begin removing pavement along the medians on Monday as part of an interim safety effort aimed at reducing high-speed t-bone crashes until an interchange can be funded and built at County Road 44.
ROCHESTER, MN
Mobile Home Complete Loss After Fire in Southeast Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A mobile home is a complete loss after a fire in southeast Rochester Friday afternoon. The Rochester Fire Department arrived at Oak Terrace Moblie Home Park off of Marion Road just before 4:30 p.m. to one of the homes on fire. Crews found the single-family mobile home with a large volume of fire and black smoke.
ROCHESTER, MN
Popular Minnesota Store Added to List for Baked Good Recall

We used to hear a lot about produce recalls due to nasty diarrhea-causing E. Coli or things like listeria. I remember thinking that cupcakes and cookies never have this issue. Well, baked goods seem to be the topic of a lot of recalls in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois lately and one recall was just expanded and includes...yep, you guessed it...cookies.
MINNESOTA STATE
Who Are The Largest Employers Here in Minnesota?

When it comes to employers in the state of Minnesota, the organization that tops the list is one that is pretty familiar to those of us in southeast Minnesota. The Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal conducts a survey each spring that seeks to find out just how many Minnesotans are employed by the various companies, organizations and businesses here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
Weather
Environment
NWS
Birds Blamed For Large Power Outage in SE Minnesota

Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Turkey vultures are being blamed for knocking out the power for hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota Monday. A representative from People’s Energy Cooperative says roughly 1,300 customers in the Chatfield area lost power when the birds flew into a substation. The outage reports came in shortly before 9:30 a.m.
CHATFIELD, MN
Motorcyclist Severely Injured in NW Rochester Crash

Rochester police responded to a severe injury crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck Thursday afternoon. Preliminary reports indicate a motorcyclist was traveling south on Valleyhigh Drive Northwest when the pickup pulled out into his path from Instrument Drive near the Benchmark Electronics and Pace Dairy plants. The crash was reported shortly after 4 PM.
ROCHESTER, MN
