Christ Bridge Academy has rescinded a request to temporarily lease the old Jennings Elementary School while it moves forward on plans to build a new Academy. “Christ Bridge Academy understands that the efforts from both parties to find a win-win situation was much more difficult than we previously expected, therefore Christ Bridge Academy rescinds the proposal to occupy Jeff Davis Parish vacant properties for the school year,” Christ Bridge Academy Principal and Founder Dr. Scott Blanchard said in addressing the Jeff Davis Parish School Board on Thursday.

JENNINGS, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO