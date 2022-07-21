ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Emporia State's Brenden Van Dyke signs pro basketball contract

By Courtesy ESU Athletics
Emporia gazette.com
 3 days ago

Emporia State's Brenden Van Dyke will become the fifth Hornet to sign a professional contract since 2019 after signing with CD Agulia...

www.emporiagazette.com

Emporia gazette.com

Emporia State players, staff reflect on the life of Brexten Green

Brexten Green was only an Emporia State Hornet for a year. But the impact he made on people would make you believe he was on campus for much longer. Green, 20, tragically died on July 2 in a cliff diving accident at Grand Lake in Oklahoma. He was about to enter his redshirt freshman year on the ESU football team.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

49th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl ends in a tie

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time since 2001, the Kansas Shrine Bowl has ended in a tie. Sedwick product Lance Hoffsommer put the West All-Stars on the board with a 20 yard touchdown to make it 7-0, the only touchdown in the half for both teams. East All-Star...
TOPEKA, KS
247Sports

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn on what makes quarterback Adrian Martinez so special

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn talks about what makes new quarterback Adrian Martinez so special at 2022 Big 12 Media Days. Deuce Vaughn: "Just the fact that he's a natural-born leader. Everybody will know about the athletic prowess that he has, I mean he runs 21 miles per hour. He jumps he runs, he can juke. He can throw the football as well. But the natural-born leader that he is, I mean he's jumped right into the team and as a leader in the past six months has only been here it feels like he's been for the past four years. And man, that's the person that you want to look to in a football game when it's the fourth quarter and we may be down by three or seven, You look to that guy he's gonna be like, "I got you". That's amazing to play with and for."
KANSAS STATE
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia wrestlers compete at US Marine Corps 16U and Junior Nationals wrestling tournament

FARGO, N.D. — Emporia wrestlers Xerarch Tungjaroenkul and Madelynn Griffin participated in the 2022 United States Marine Corps/USA Wrestling Junior and 16U National Championships this week, representing Team Kansas. The event was held inside North Dakota State University’s FargoDome. Tungjaroenkul, wrestling in the junior freestyle 152-pound weight class,...
EMPORIA, KS
A Grown Man Shot in a College Atmosphere

He made a grown man shot in a grown man game. Elderly folks jumped like children. Boys suddenly understood the stories their fathers told them about the great Jacob Pullen. Zero means none. This zero means infinity. And how many adults still hold onto their Kansas State No. 0 jersey like a favorite blanket. And how many adults went through their closets Friday to wear that jersey and instantly remembered the way it felt for the first time more than a decade ago, and how it made them feel when they wore it to games at Bramlage Coliseum, and how many times they peeled it off, their ears still ringing from the crowd, their throat aching from yelling, their mind sliding back to how the public address announcer shouted "JAAAAACOB PULLLLLLEN!" again and again and again.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Manhattan baseball draftee chooses college over MLB

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan High School graduate Cade Perkins had a big decision to make after the 2022 MLB Draft. The San Francisco Giants selected Perkins in the 19th round. He could either sign a professional contract, or continue with his college commitment. Perkins is signed to play at Cowley County Community College in […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Emporia gazette.com

First Big Brothers Big Sisters Golf Tournament a success

Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Lyon County hosted its first golf tournament at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course on Friday. Area Manager Jacque Wellnitz has only been with Big Brothers Big Sisters for a year and a half, but she was excited to host an event like this to get people involved.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Heat relief coming after weekend

Kansas Highway Patrol trooper Ben Gardner put it simply in a tweet this week: “I miss snow.”. The closest thing to that in the Emporia area this weekend will be sno-cones. They could help you deal with a new heat advisory.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Former USD 253 educators explain decisions to resign

The teacher shortage is hitting Kansas hard, with 1,381 vacancies in the state as of spring 2022, according to the Kansas Department of Education. Emporia Public Schools has also been heavily affected, with over 70 open positions, according to numbers the district published Tuesday. The vacancies came after USD 253...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Section of 45th St. to close for two months for mill, overlay project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A section of 45th St. is planned to close for about two months tentatively starting on Tuesday for a mill and overlay project. The City of Topeka says 45th St. is to tentatively close on Tuesday, July 26, between Mondview and Misty Harbor as Sunflower Paving completes a mill and overlay project with some full-depth patching.
Emporia gazette.com

'I'm no hero': Retired cop becomes Cottonwood Falls fire rescuer

Saturday was not Kirk VanDegrift's first fire rescue. But it was the first time he encountered real people. “I didn't think. I just did it... It's just what you do,” VanDegrift said Sunday about his actions before dawn Saturday in Cottonwood Falls. Even though one woman died, he potentially saved others.
COTTONWOOD FALLS, KS
WIBW

Second annual Summerfest Auto Show held in north Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car show was held in Topeka on Saturday to raise money for a motorcyclist who was recently involved in a crash. The second annual Summerfest Auto Show featured just about every type of classic or vintage car, truck, and motorcycle you could imagine. The car...
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

LifeSave 21 Crew members reunite with survivor of fiery crash near Emporia

An 8-year-old survivor of a deadly crash in Lyon County returned to Emporia last week to visit with the LifeSave 21 crewmembers who helped save his life. Alexander, and his father Aaron Wilson, made the trek across state lines from Oklahoma City to Emporia on July 16 to visit with the first responders who transported him the day he and his siblings were pulled out of a fiery crash last month that claimed the life of his mother Sacha McNack.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Person shot on Eastgate Plaza Drive

One person was shot early Friday in southeast Emporia. There’s no word of any arrests. An Emporia Police Department statement says the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Eastgate Plaza Drive, near East Street and Kansas Avenue. “Several shots were fired and one person was...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Driver rams into bridge on I-35

A person was hospitalized Saturday night after authorities believe a car was rammed into a bridge support intentionally on Interstate 35. First responders found the damage around 9:55 p.m. at the Road U interchange. A statement from Lyon County Sheriff's Office said a bridge pillar was “impacted.” The extent of damage is not known, but traffic was flowing normally there Sunday.
LYON COUNTY, KS
1350kman.com

Drought conditions worsening in Kansas following oppressive heatwave

Chances are, wherever you’ve been this week, at least one person has probably mentioned the weather. While it’s certainly been an unusually hot month of July, the forecast over the next several days shows, at least some reprieve, especially in the Manhattan area. And while the US Drought Monitor does not currently show any signs of drought impacting Riley and Pottawatomie County, that does not mean the outlook is anything but bleak.
MANHATTAN, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Cottonwood Falls woman killed in early morning fire

One woman was killed in an early morning fire in Cottonwood Falls, Chase County Sheriff Rich Dorneker told The Gazette Saturday. The fire occurred at 801 8th Street at approximately 4:16 a.m. Sharon Tatman, who was in her mid-70s, died at her residence. The apartments are low-income housing units, Dorneker...
COTTONWOOD FALLS, KS

