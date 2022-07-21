ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Soccer with a chance of thunderstorms: Bayern Munich-Manchester City match at Lambeau could be impacted by severe weather

By Kelly Smits, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago

GREEN BAY - Severe weather could accompany more than 75,000 people from around the world as they make their way to Lambeau Field on Saturday for the exhibition soccer match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City .

Thunderstorms are forecast in the late afternoon into the evening, increasing in coverage throughout the afternoon with the possibility of strong wind gusts and hail, Mike Cellitti, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service of Green Bay , said Thursday.

The match is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. For those tailgating and attending Saturday's match, this weather could impact their plans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gjejl_0gnkFijb00

RELATED: Going to the Bayern-Manchester City match at Lambeau Field? Here's what you need to know about attending Saturday's match

RELATED: Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City follows long list of major non-Packers events at Lambeau Field

Saturday afternoon will be hot and humid with a high in the upper 80s to low 90s across east-central Wisconsin, Cellitti said. It will also be breezy with southwest winds of 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Aaron Popkey, the director of public affairs for the Packers, said the severe storm protocol for the soccer match will be the same as that followed for regular games and events at Lambeau Field.

They will monitor the weather with their public safety team and the NWS. If dangerous weather is found nearby, the stadium bowl will be evacuated until it is safe to return, which Popkey said they have had to do before during preseason games.

The National Weather Service advises fans to prepare by being tuned into the weather, having a reliable way of receiving any potential warning information, and moving indoors if storms approach.

Those who don't have tickets but want to watch the historic match can do so from one of Green Bay's soccer bars , or watch from the comfort of their home on TV or via live streams .

Contact Kelly Smits at (920) 431-3632 or ksmits@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @kellymsmits .

