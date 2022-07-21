ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area news in brief for July 22

COMMITTEE MEETINGS – City of Alliance Keep Alliance Beautiful Commission will meet July 25 and Oct. 24, the fourth Mondays of the month of the third and fourth quarters. The meetings will be 4:30 p.m. in the second floor conference room of the City Administration Building, 504 E. Main St. in Alliance.

MAPS EVENT – MAPS Air Museum plans a dinner dance Aug. 20 featuring the music of LaFlavour's "Five Decades of Hits." There are two options for those attending the event at 2260 International Parkway in Green. Option One requires reservations for dinner and dancing; and Option Two is for dancing only. The dinner will be 5:30 p.m. followed by dancing from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets for Option One are $21.72 per person, and can be obtained at mapsairmuseum.org or laflavour.org or by calling 330-896-6332, ext. 110, before 1 p.m. Aug. 19. For the dance only, admission will begin at 6:30 p.m. Seating for both options is first-come, first-seated. No external food or beverages are permitted. The MAPS Snack Bar will be open throughout the event.

SOBRIETY CHECKPOINT – The Stark County Sheriff's Office has announced a sobriety checkpoints Friday in Louisville. Specific location of the checkpoint will be announced Friday morning. Purpose of the activity is to target impaired drivers.

SMHA MEETING – Stark Metropolitan Housing Authority Board of Directors plans a regular meeting at noon July 28 at its central office, 400 E. Tuscarawas St. in Canton.

