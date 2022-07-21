ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

President Biden tests positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms

By Tamara Keith
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said Thursday.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. The White House said in a statement this morning that he is experiencing mild symptoms. NPR's White House correspondent Tamara Keith joins us now. Tam, what else can you tell us about the president's condition at this moment?

TAMARA KEITH, BYLINE: Well, we just got a letter from his doctor, Kevin O'Connor. He said that they tested the president this morning as part of a routine screening. He was positive on a rapid test, so they confirmed it with a more sensitive PCR test. His symptoms include a runny nose, fatigue, and he had an occasional dry cough that started up last night. He has already started treatment with Paxlovid. That's the drug cocktail that dramatically reduces the chances of severe outcomes from COVID and lessens symptoms, lessens typically the length of the disease. He's fully vaccinated, has two boosters, and he's also 79 years old, the oldest president in American history. So that does put him in the high-risk category. That is why he immediately qualified to start a course of Paxlovid. And we should just say that this comes at a time when I'm sure you and I know people who are positive with COVID. It is - the U.S. is in another wave - in fact, the world is in another wave with the BA.5 variant of omicron.

MARTIN: Very, very transmissible, although it doesn't lead to as high a rate as hospitalizations or severe disease. So the president, Tam, was just meeting and greeting a whole lot of people on this foreign trip he was on, right? I mean, do we have any sense if that's where he contracted it?

KEITH: The timing would indicate that seems kind of likely. But, you know, you never know exactly where someone got COVID. We will say, yes, that he was in Israel and Saudi Arabia. He was on those long flights. The White House had said he was not going to shake hands to avoid COVID risk while over there. But he did shake hands. He obviously gave a fist bump to the Saudi leader, and he got close to a lot of people, and he was generally not wearing a mask. Then he came back here to the U.S. and he was largely out of sight for three days, which is pretty unusual. The White House insisted nothing was amiss, and then they announced that he had tested negative for COVID on Tuesday, but, you know - and so he traveled yesterday, in fact.

MARTIN: Right. Former President Trump got COVID - right? - in the fall of 2020, kind of early on in the pandemic. Can you remind us how that was handled?

KEITH: Yeah. So they announced it - he announced it in a tweet at 1 a.m. He had been traveling, attended a debate and he got really, really sick. And I just have to say that it's a big deal when the president of the United States gets COVID any time, but now is a different time. There are vaccines, and there are treatments like Paxlovid that simply weren't available when Trump got it. He ended up at Walter Reed Military Medical Center being treated, including with oxygen.

MARTIN: OK. Again, the news President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. The White House says his symptoms are mild. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith, thank you.

KEITH: You're welcome.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamara Keith
Person
Joe Biden
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Health Digest

Ivana Trump's Cause Of Death Explained

Shock-filled tributes pour in from around the world after the sudden demise of Ivana Trump — the first wife of ex-President of the U.S. Donald Trump – at the age of 73 (via Hello). According to the magazine, Ivana Trump was an exemplary and typical 80s-era wife who endured a lot during her lifetime.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Npr#American
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Melania Trump Not Telling the Truth About Jan. 6, Stephanie Grisham Says

Stephanie Grisham, the ex-chief of staff for Melania Trump, has disputed her former boss's account of what happened on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. Grisham's comments were in response to an interview the former first lady gave Fox News Digital in which she said she been "unaware" of what had been going on as the riot took place on January 6, 2021 because she was busy in the White House.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Saudi Arabia
CBS News

Russia hits Ukraine's Black Sea port in wake of grain deal

Kyiv, Ukraine — Russian missiles hit Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from there. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denounced Saturday's strike as "spit in the face" of Turkey and the United Nations, which brokered the agreements.
POLITICS
CBS News

2 Americans dead in Ukraine as Russian attacks continue

Two U.S. citizens have died in the Donbas region of Ukraine, a State Department spokesperson confirmed Saturday to CBS News. The department said it would not provide additional details "out of respect to the families at this time." "We are in touch with the families and providing all possible consular...
MILITARY
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Mark Ronchetti Is Walking a Fine Line on the Abortion Issue

Mark Ronchetti is running for governor this November, much to the chagrin of man pro-choice voters. At first glance, it seemed that the man's stance on abortion was surprisingly moderate compared to many republicans': he stated that he would support abortions up to fifteen weeks, in cases involving rape or incest, and in instances where the procedure had to be performed to save the mother's life.
SANTA FE, NM
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
113K+
Followers
11K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy