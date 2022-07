Lady Gaga is one of the biggest names in music, however now, the pop star has gone viral for something entirely unrelated to her stage presence. During a recent stop on her Chromatica Ball World Tour, the 36-year-old entertainer took to the stage with what fans have been calling an “invisible shield” after she seemingly blocked a mysterious flying object from hitting her as it barreled toward her on stage. Fortunately for us, one Lady Gaga fan captured the uniquely bizarre moment on video.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 11 MINUTES AGO