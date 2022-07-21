At least 21 homes destroyed by Texas wildfires

At least 16 homes have been destroyed and another five damaged as a two-day-old wildfire remained on the move near Glen Rose in North Texas.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said embers from burning tree crowns were flying downwind up to 200 yards.

The Chalk Mountain Fire near Glen Rose burned almost 10 square miles of mostly short grass, brush and juniper Wednesday.

Temperatures approaching 110 degrees, combined with near 20% humidity and 10-mph winds gusting to 20 mph, resisted efforts to contain the fiery spread beyond 10% containment.

A Possum Kingdom Lake fire destroyed five homes.

