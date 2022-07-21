ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 21 homes destroyed by Texas wildfires

By By TERRY WALLACE Associated Press
 3 days ago

At least 16 homes have been destroyed and another five damaged as a two-day-old wildfire remained on the move near Glen Rose in North Texas.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said embers from burning tree crowns were flying downwind up to 200 yards.

The Chalk Mountain Fire near Glen Rose burned almost 10 square miles of mostly short grass, brush and juniper Wednesday.

Temperatures approaching 110 degrees, combined with near 20% humidity and 10-mph winds gusting to 20 mph, resisted efforts to contain the fiery spread beyond 10% containment.

A Possum Kingdom Lake fire destroyed five homes.

dallasexpress.com

Chalk Mountain Fire Consumes 6,700 Acres

Chalk Mountain Fire, a wildfire that has been burning through Texas’ Somervell County since July 18, had destroyed 16 residential structures and damaged five others, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Combined with the five homes that had recently burned down in the 1148 Fire, the total number of homes destroyed by wildfires in North Texas this week has risen to 21.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Chalk Mountain Fire Remains Current Largest Fire in Texas, ‘Slow Progress' Made

There is ‘slow progress’ being made on the current largest wildfire in Texas, officials said Saturday. Robert Duggan is with the Southern Area Incident Management Blue Team, which is one of the agencies responding to the Chalk Mountain Fire. The blaze, which began Monday about five miles southwest of Glen Rose in Somervell County, has burned more than 6,700 acres. At least 16 homes have been destroyed.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Wildfires Slow Advance

Fire crews worked to extend and strengthen fire lines Friday as diminished winds and higher humidity slowed the advance of North Texas wildfires, officials said. The biggest blaze, the Chalk Mountain Fire, did not spread significantly after it blackened 10 1/2 square miles of land, the Southern Area Blue, Type I Incident Management Team said in a statement.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Watch a wind turbine disintegrate in Texas after a lightning strike

CROWELL, Texas - A North Texas wind farm is one turbine down thanks to what officials believe was a devastating lightning strike to one of the massive structures on Friday afternoon. Videos from witnesses and firefighters showed the wind turbine generator ablaze and disintegrate in the sky over Crowell, Texas.
CROWELL, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tree-Killing Beetle Spreads to 2 More Texas Counties

An invasive ash tree pest that has killed millions of trees across 35 U.S. states has now been confirmed in two new Texas counties - Morris and Rusk, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported Wednesday. With the addition of Morris and Rusk counties, the emerald ash borer beetle (EAB) has...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

North Texas wildfires destroy homes, force evacuations

GLEN ROSE, Texas - Firefighters continue to battle wildfires across North Texas. The Texas A&M Forest Service reports there are seven in the area. The fire around Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County has only scorched 500 acres but that includes several vacation homes and lake houses. At last check, it was about 10% contained.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Avoid These 8 Venomous Species In Texas

Texas is home to an array of animal species, including those who use venom to defend themselves or to catch their prey. Some can cause a little itch in the leg, while others can cause death. This is a list of 8 species of animals and plants present in the...
TEXAS STATE
ABC13 Houston

Texas wildfires spread as state sees record-breaking heat

Wildfires are a growing danger in Texas as the state sees record-breaking heat. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, 99% of the state is experiencing some level of drought and there are currently more than a dozen active wildfires. We all know it is hot and dry. There are...
dailytrib.com

Kingsland Slab victim of drought

The Kingsland Slab, a low-water crossing and popular swimming spot on Llano County Road 307 outside of Kingsland, is the latest casualty of the increasingly extreme drought plaguing the Highland Lakes and much of Texas. The Llano River, which runs through the Slab area, is reaching historically low flow rates...
KXAN

Things to do: Outdoor adventures in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While Austin’s parks and the Greenbelt are wonderful places for a short adventure, Central Texas offers a number of exciting destinations for thrill-seekers and nature lovers. Enchanted Rock State Natural Area. Enchanted Rock provides a variety of climbing options, as well as camp sites and...
AUSTIN, TX
Lebanon-Express

Oregon heading into 3rd straight year for 'La Niña,' what that means

Oregon can expect above-normal amounts of rain through the end of 2022 while forecasters call for a third straight year of weather affected by a periodic shift in sea temperatures and prevailing winds. But that doesn’t mean it’s not hot, Pete Parsons, the Oregon Department of Forestry’s lead meteorologist, said...
OREGON STATE
