Arkansas State

Sam Pittman knows a good O-line when he sees it and Arkansas has it

By E. Wayne
 3 days ago
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman cut his teeth coaching the hogs, not the Hogs.

Such a resume is ultimately what earned him his first collegiate head coaching gig with the Razorbacks. He was – still is – considered the top offensive line coach in the country.

So when he praises what Arkansas has up front this year, it’s less like a coach simply being proud of his team or overstating their skill. Instead, it’s legit.

“Four of the five (starters) are coming back with all the running backs, and of course the No. 1 rusher we had was KJ Jefferson,” Pittman said. “They excite the heck out of me. They’ve got a great coach in Cody Kennedy.”

It’s that offensive line, Jefferson and the stable of running backs Arkansas has that makes fans and some pundits believe this could be the year the Razorbacks stay up with the nation’s elite.

Arkansas went 9-4 last year, capping the season with a win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl. It was the best year the Hogs have had since 2011.

Center Ricky Stromberg, guards Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer and tackle Dalton Wagner all return to block for an Arkansas running game that was first in the SEC last year.

