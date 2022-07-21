ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

This Is The Most Famous Song About Wisconsin

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

For music fans, there is arguably no better way to show your love — or distain — for something than through a song. That's probably why every state in the U.S. has at least one song that pays homage to it. So, what's the best song about Wisconsin?

Stacker compiled a list of the most famous songs about every state in the U.S. The list spans multiple genres, topics and eras and the songs are inspired by sandy beaches, green valleys and beautiful city skylines. Despite their differences, each track has one thing in common: Celebrating their respective state. According to Stacker, "Wisconsin" by Bon Iver is the best ode to the Badger State. Here's what they had to say about it:

The tone of Bon Iver’s “Wisconsin” evokes the feeling of an icy, midwest winter—probably not unlike how it feels to be standing out in the snow in Wisconsin, just like the lyrics describe. Justin Vernon is from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, where he holed up in a cabin to record For Emma, Forever Ago over one cold Wisconsin winter.

Interested in discovering the most famous song from the rest of the states? Check out the full list here.

