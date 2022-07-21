ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers stay middle of the pack in future NFL rankings

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JawZe_0gnkBX7K00

ESPN recently put together their future NFL power rankings for every team looking three years into the future. After nearly two decades of consistency at quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers is making big changes there and all over the field.

According to ESPN, this isn’t going to amount to a huge positive change as they rank Pittsburgh No. 14 on their future power rankings. Here’s what they had to say about the quarterback sitaution.

When you have Mike Tomlin as your head coach, you are always going to receive the benefit of the doubt. The Steelers steer one of the steadiest ships, and Tomlin’s leadership is among the most critical aspects of the operation. Two notable retirements took place this offseason for Pittsburgh that will impact how this team fares going forward: long-time standout GM Kevin Colbert and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Be it Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett, the transition at quarterback will decide just how far this team can go in the next three seasons.

If rookie Kenny Pickett ends up being the team’s next franchise quarterback, this ranking will be far too low. This team is loaded with skill players on offense and stars on defense. Pickett has the potential to be great without an elite offensive line, much like Big Ben was for much of his career. Nevertheless, the team is slowly working to rebuild that group as well.

Let us know what you think of ESPN ranking the Steelers this low? Where would you put them? Let us know in the comments below.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Sign Former First-Round QB

In 2018, the Cleveland Browns drafted Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft. Four years later, they've signed one of the quarterbacks who they passed on in that fateful draft. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Browns are signing free agent quarterback Josh Rosen to a...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Browns Officially Sign Veteran Quarterback

What started as a rumor followed by a workout just 24 hours ago has manifested into a reality - and not one that Cleveland Browns fans are overly thrilled about. On Friday, the Cleveland Browns officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Josh Rosen. The move comes just hours after Rosen worked out for the Browns. He clearly made the right impression.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The 'Decision': who is favored to land four-star Chase Bisontis ahead of Sunday announcement?

One of the top uncommitted players in the nation, four-star offensive lineman Chase Bisontis, announced that he will be making public his college decision on Sunday. The Don-Bosco Prep offensive lineman is ranked the top player in New Jersey and the No. 112 recruit in the nation according to 247Sports. Bisontis has taken his five official visits, with his finalists including Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Rutgers and Texas A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals to have major uniform change in 2022

For at least one game in 2022, the reigning AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals will have a sweet new look. It was revealed on Friday that the Bengals will don a unique new alternate helmet during the regular season, and it will be absent of their classic orange. Rather, for the first time in team history, Cincinnati will wear a white helmet with their traditional black bengal stripes.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Big Heinz Field News

Heinz Field is back! Well, sort of. Last week, Steelers face had to face the unbearable reality of the Heinz Field ketchup bottles removed. Acrisure Stadium is the new home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, Heinz will reportedly remain a key aspect of the stadium. The Heinz Red Zone will...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Gm
The Spun

Raiders Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Free Agent

Now is the time of the summer when we see NFL teams add some last-minute depth before training camp. The Las Vegas Raiders did just that today, signing veteran safety Matthias Farley. Farley spent last season with the Tennessee Titans, making 16 tackles and recovering one fumble in 17 games.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Browns Week Three Prediction: Steelers Vs. Browns

After the Browns were predicted to beat the New York Jets, they will have a Browns vs. Steelers primetime matchup. This will be the first time the Browns will be playing the Steelers without Ben Roethlisberger, so they may have an edge. The Browns will probably also be without Deshaun Watson due to a suspension, so Jacoby Brissett should be under center. And as for the Steelers, Mitchell Trubisky is projected to be their quarterback.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Jedrick Wills, Browns, Steelers

Chris Easterling of The Akron Beacon-Journal points out that CB Greedy Williams will be expected to play opposite CB Denzel Ward if healthy, while the team brings along rookie CB Martin Emerson slowly and moves CB Greg Newsome to the nickel and slot positions. Easterling adds that the team is...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

What David Bell’s Injury Means To The Browns’ WR Group

David Bell is a rookie the Cleveland Browns have high hopes for. He was a third-round pick in April’s NFL draft out of Purdue University, and the Browns’ coaching staff seems to think highly of the young wide receiver. Wide receiver is a position that is somewhat of...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

New Stadium in the Works for Popular NFL Team

A new stadium is in the works for a popular NFL team. According to a report by NEOtrans Blog, the Cleveland Browns are looking to build a new stadium versus renovating the existing FirstEnergy Stadium. It is reported that the Browns and Haslam Sports are targeting two sites that will cost over $1 billion.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why does Kirby Smart want to move the Florida-Georgia game?

One of the topics from this week’s SEC media days that is sure to come up in the future is the location of the annual Florida-Georgia game. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart got the ball rolling on Wednesday with his comments against the game being held in Jacksonville, but first-year Florida coach Billy Napier said he’d like to experience the game before handing out any definitive opinions to the media.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy