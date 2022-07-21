Cordon-Ragot: Trek-Segafredo team goals come first at Tour de France Femmes

Audrey Cordon-Ragot leading the team at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

A Tour de France Femmes stage win would be a dream for Frenchwoman Audrey Cordon-Ragot, but the Trek-Segafredo rider is clear that the team's overarching goals are her priority.

Cordon-Ragot's main responsibility will be to help Elisa Balsamo win the first stage in Paris, and then support the likes of Balsamo and Elisa Longo Borghini throughout the race as they target stage and classification wins.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Already have an account ? Sign in here

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Matilda Price is a freelance cycling journalist and digital producer based in the UK. She is a graduate of modern languages, and recently completed an MA in sports journalism, during which she wrote her dissertation on the lives of young cyclists. Matilda began covering cycling in 2016 whilst still at university, working mainly in the British domestic scene at first. Since then, she has covered everything from the Tour Series to the Tour de France. These days, Matilda focuses most of her attention on the women’s sport, writing for Cyclingnews and working on women’s cycling show The Bunnyhop. As well as the Women’s WorldTour, Matilda loves following cyclo-cross and is a recent convert to downhill mountain biking.