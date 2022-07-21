ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cordon-Ragot: Trek-Segafredo team goals come first at Tour de France Femmes

By Matilda Price
 3 days ago
Audrey Cordon-Ragot leading the team at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

A Tour de France Femmes stage win would be a dream for Frenchwoman Audrey Cordon-Ragot, but the Trek-Segafredo rider is clear that the team's overarching goals are her priority.

Cordon-Ragot's main responsibility will be to help Elisa Balsamo win the first stage in Paris, and then support the likes of Balsamo and Elisa Longo Borghini throughout the race as they target stage and classification wins.

