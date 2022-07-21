ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lula, GA

Residential fire on Skitts Drive

By Sydney Hencil, More Articles From Sydney »
 3 days ago

Hall County Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire on the 9300 block of Skitts Mountain Drive in Lula around 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday. Upon...

